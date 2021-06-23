Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 premiere recap: Of The Blood

The women at the center of Motherland: Fort Salem found themselves in a unique position as the first season of their show rolled out last year. “We were in New York doing our first day of press, when the pandemic hit and the whole world shut down,” Jessica Sutton, who plays Tally, recalled for The TV Junkies. So instead of making the rounds and promoting the show, which follows witches Raelle (Taylor Hickson), Tally, and Abigail (Ashely Nicole Williams) as they learn to harness their magical powers while fighting as part of the United States Army, the Motherland cast rallied and began actively participating in live tweets with fans online to build their audience.