Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 premiere recap: Of The Blood

By Maria Alicia
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the season 1 finale of Motherland: Fort Salem, we had so many questions left unanswered. What is going to happen to Tally? Will Raelle find out her mom is alive? Will the Spree befriend the witches of Fort Salem to fight the Camarilla?. Season 2 begins with a choir....

TV Seriesthetvjunkies.com

Motherland: Fort Salem Stars Preview Alder and Tally’s Special Connection

The women at the center of Motherland: Fort Salem found themselves in a unique position as the first season of their show rolled out last year. “We were in New York doing our first day of press, when the pandemic hit and the whole world shut down,” Jessica Sutton, who plays Tally, recalled for The TV Junkies. So instead of making the rounds and promoting the show, which follows witches Raelle (Taylor Hickson), Tally, and Abigail (Ashely Nicole Williams) as they learn to harness their magical powers while fighting as part of the United States Army, the Motherland cast rallied and began actively participating in live tweets with fans online to build their audience.
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

Are There Male Witches in the Army on the Supernatural Drama 'Motherland: Fort Salem'?

Freeform’s drama series Motherland: Fort Salem is set in the present day in a different version of the United States, where witches were not burned during the Salem Witch Trials. Instead, the U.S. government made a deal with the supernaturals — all future generations of witches will fight on behalf of the country. Young witches who are at least 18 fight all of Uncle Sam’s adversaries, foreign and domestic, in exchange for their lives.
TV SeriesTVLine

David Makes Man Season 2 Premiere Recap: Adulting, Crying and Letting Go

Stay ready? You don’t have to get ready. That’s the been the credo for David Makes Man‘s titular character since childhood. But now that David is a man, the burden of staying ready and preparing for the worst has taken its toll. And that’s what fans learned when the beloved OWN drama returned for Season 2 on Tuesday with an opening installment titled “Barrel of Oranges.” Adult David works in strategic marketing and attempts to woo a client who is interested in buying and redeveloping the housing projects where David grew up.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Blue Bloods' Season 12 Premiere Title Teases 'Hate' for Reagans as Production Looms

Although new episodes of Blue Bloods will not air until this fall, the work is never truly done for the crew behind the scenes. On Friday, writer and executive producer Siobhan Byrne O'Connor revealed the title for the Season 12 premiere, hinting at a dramatic episode possibly involving a hate crime. Tom Selleck and the rest of the Blue Bloods cast will return in the show's usual Friday 10 p.m. ET timeslot this fall.
TV SeriesFOX 40 News WICZ TV

'Rick and Morty' Season 5 premieres

One year after Season 4, "Rick and Morty" is back with Season 5. Rick's nemesis Mr. Nimbus has returned in "Mort Dinner Rick Andre," a take on "My Dinner With Andre." Morty had crash-landed Rick's ship in the ocean, and Mr. Nimbus comes over in an attempt to make peace. Instead, Rick spends the show trying to avoid a war with him.
NFLatchisonglobenow.com

‘College Bowl,’ Time Jump for ‘David Makes Man,’ Return to ‘Fort Salem,’ A ‘No. 9’ Farce, ‘This Is Pop’

The classic College Bowl format gets a new look, with Peyton Manning hosting. OWN’s artful David Makes Man shifts its coming-of-age hero to adulthood. The young witches of Freeform’s Motherland: Fort Salem face new enemies in a second season. In streaming: For laughs with a bite, BritBox launches a new season of the cult anthology series Inside No. 9, and Netflix goes on a seven-decade journey of pop-music history.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

The Flash Season 7 Finale Brings Back [Spoiler] to Help Battle Godspeed

It will truly be a family affair when Team Flash goes up against the actual Godspeed in this month’s Season 7 finale. Yes, we already knew that Jordan Fisher (To All the Boys 2, Grease Live!) would be making his debut as Barry and Iris’ future son, Bart Allen aka the speedster Impulse (see photo). And that Jessica Parker Kennedy (who this week put in a brief, teasey cameo) will again reprise her role as Nora West-Allen aka XS.
TV Serieshallmarkchannel.com

Recap: The Wishes - Season 7 - Episode 6

Cassie, Abigail and Joy make a wish at the well. Just as Joy wishes there was another amulet, Abigail’s ring falls in. There is no splash, since luckily it is caught by a bucket inside the well. The bucket has many coins in it - unfulfilled wishes. Cassie dumps them into the water.
TV Serieshallmarkchannel.com

Recap: The Magic - Season 7 - Episode 7

Joy’s vision board is a clue to the location of the second amulet, which could provide protection for the Merrwicks. However, a piece of the puzzle is still missing. Stephanie discovers an old list of everything she wanted to accomplish in life. She wrote the list at age 14 and it includes doing a back handspring and reading “War and Peace.” Cassie thinks it is no coincidence she found the list as she is trying to find herself.
TV Seriesradionowindy.com

HBO Will Not Order Second Season Of ‘Lovecraft Country’

Lovecraft Country, the acclaimed sci-fi and horror series from HBO, took viewers through an intense experience that enraged them as well as entertain them. However, those fans expecting more of Tic and Letty’s journey will have to dream the future scenarios as the network will not bring the series back.
TV SeriesTVLine

Pretty Little Liars: HBO Max Reboot Casts First Two Leads for Original Sin

The following news is brought to you by the letter “A”: Chandler Kinney and Maia Reficco will star in HBO Max’s Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, which begins production this summer in New York. Here’s what to expect from the reboot/revival/spinoff (don’t make us choose!), according to HBO Max: “Twenty...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Good Witch season 7 episode 8 promo: The sweetheart sprint!

As you prepare for Good Witch season 7 episode 8, what is there to be excited about? As it turns out, quite a bit! There’s a lot of romance ahead when “The Sprint” airs one week from tomorrow; it’s easy to see some of that based on the title alone.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Lovecraft Country: Cancelled, No Season Two for HBO Horror Drama Series

Scary times are over. HBO has opted not to make a second season of the Lovecraft Country TV series. A horror drama, the Lovecraft TV show is based on the novel of the same name by Matt Ruff. The series stars Jurnee Smollett, Jonathan Majors, Aunjanue Ellis, Abbey Lee, Jada Harris, Wunmi Mosaku, and Michael Kenneth Williams with Courtney B. Vance, Jamie Chung, Jamie Neumann, Jordan Patrick Smith, and Tony Goldwyn in recurring roles. Set in the 1950s, the story follows Atticus “Tic” Freeman (Majors) as he journeys with his childhood friend Letitia (Smollett) and his uncle George (Vance). They’re on a road trip, looking for Atticus’ missing father, Montrose (Williams). The trio’s search-and-rescue turns into a struggle to survive as they try to overcome both the racist terrors of white America and monstrous creatures that could be ripped from a horror paperback by H.P. Lovecraft.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

The Outpost - Episode 4.02 - A Throne of Our Own - Press Release

WHAT IS YET TO COME - Garret (Jake Stormoen) attacks a new queen and strange visions reveal a new threat. Talon (Jessica Green) and Zed (Reece Ritchie) devise a plan to save the Blackbloods. Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia) discovers Wren's (Izuka Hoyle) secret. Meanwhile, Tobin (Aaron Fontaine) tries to stay loyal and Luna (Maeve Courtier-Lilly) attempts another assassination. The episode was written by Jonathan Glassner and directed by Orsi Nagypál (#3B02). Original airdate 7/22/2021.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Dynasty season 4 episode 10 return date: Does Fallon need help?

Curious to know the Dynasty season 4 episode 10 return date at The CW, or to get some additional news on what’s ahead? Go ahead and consider this article your resource on both!. At one point, it did seem as though the network was planning to release this upcoming episode...