Georg Stanford Brown Is Tyne Daly's Ex-spouse and Dad of Their 3 Kids — Meet Him

By Edduin Carvajal
 12 days ago

Multi-award-winning actress Tyne Daly was married to Cuban-American actor Georg Stanford Brown for over two decades. While she was the most famous person in the relationship, he was not too far behind.

Born in June 1943, Brown has been putting in work in the entertainment industry since the mid-60s with acting credits in “The Comedians,” “Bullitt,” and “The Bold Ones: The Lawyers.”

Brown’s career skyrocketed in 1972 when he was cast as Officer Terry Webster in “The Rookies.” He was one of the main stars in the show until its cancelation in 1976.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YZJ8F_0acoQUrZ00

Tyne Daly’s ex-husband is also known as Tom Harvey in “Roots” and its sequel, “The Next Generations.” He is only one of the two actors who portrayed the same character in both shows.

Speaking of Daly, she and Brown tied the knot in June 1966, years before he made it big as an actor. During their time together, he worked behind the cameras, too.

American Musical and Dramatic Academy. Photo by Georg Stanford Brown. Early 8x10. Relax your face. #ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/rSeRKyzVgP

— Tyne Daly (@tynedalyonline) April 19, 2018

Brown, considered in the 80s one of the busiest people in Hollywood, got the opportunity to direct some episodes of “Charlie’s Angels” and the TV films “Mississippi,” “Hardcastle And McCormick,” and “Scarecrow And Mrs. King.”

His interest in directing came in the mid-70s when he took on that task in “The Rookies.” Brown's last time as a director was in another TV movie, “The Reading Room,” released in 2005.

Georg Stanford Brown’s skills behind the camera were recognized in the 80s when he was nominated for two Emmys for Outstanding Directing in 1981 and 1985 for his job in “Hill Street Blues.”

Brown, who once admitted his previous acting experience positively impacted his career as a director, took home his first and only Emmy as a director in 1986 for an episode of “Cagney & Lacey.”

Coming back to his love life, Tyne Daly and her husband Georg Stanford Brown share three daughters, Alexandria, Kathryne, and Elizabeth. Unfortunately, they divorced in 1990 after 24 years of marriage.

Out of the three, Kathryn was the only one who followed in her dad’s footsteps. She once admitted her parents didn’t encourage her acting career, and Brown said it is a career that “does require a lot of you.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TXrB7_0acoQUrZ00

Kathryn confessed her dad told her to finish college instead of getting into an acting school in New York due to the lack of opportunities Black women had in the industry.

Nowadays, Georg Stanford Brown is 78 years old and not as involved in Hollywood as his fans would like. His last gig was voicing a character in Tyler Perry’s “Madea’s Tough Love” in 2015. He’s still an icon, though.

