After the year that dare not speak its name, venues are ready to plug back in, artists are ready to take the stage and fans are ready to let loose. We weren't sure when we'd get here, but we're here. Live music has been back in fits and spurts and now the summer amphitheater season is officially kicking off — better late than never, indeed — with Saturday's Jamey Johnson concert at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre in Sterling Heights.