Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel is in a “serious but stable” condition after being hospitalised with Covid-19 on Sunday, the government said.Mr Bettel was diagnosed with insufficient oxygen saturation, forcing him to remain under medical observation since the weekend. He was also suffering from other coronavirus symptoms including coughing, headaches and a fever.““The medical state of the prime minister is considered serious but stable,” the government said, adding that he will stay in hospital for up to four more days. In a statement it added that the running of state affairs will be taken over by Finance Minister Pierre Gramegna...