There are many factors that are taken into consideration when it comes to trying to evaluate how much you can sell your vehicle for. Things like age and sometimes mileage can be out of our control, and vehicle history can’t be changed. Besides that, vehicle condition takes a role not only in how valuable your car is but how easy it will be to sell your vehicle for the price you want. When it comes to minor maintenance, it isn’t a bad idea to spend a bit of money to get your car in the best condition possible before trying to sell it, but is it ever a good idea to repaint your car, or portions of your car, before putting it up for sale?