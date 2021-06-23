Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Russian Sputnik V contractor UfaVITA has addressed WHO complaints - source

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=413FG8_0acoQ57t00

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A source close to Russian pharmaceuticals contractor UfaVITA said on Wednesday that the company had fully addressed concerns by the World Health Organization (WHO).

A WHO report earlier on Wednesday said it had found some issues with UfaVITA, a Russian manufacturing plant which fills vials with the Sputnik V coronavirus shot.

The source, who is close to the company, said the WHO’s complaints mostly centered on technical issues in just one of 20 lines used to fill vials with Sputnik V and that the issues had since been fully addressed.

The company was not immediately available for comment. The source said the plant intended to continue the WHO’s pre-qualification process and would invite WHO inspectors to return and re-inspect the facility.

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
170K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sputnik#Pharmaceuticals#The Who#Russian#Who
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
Russia
Related
Public HealthCourier News

The Latest: Sputnik V trials among 12-17s start in Moscow

Early trials of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine among children ages 12 to 17 have started in Moscow, city officials said Monday. Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said 100 volunteers have been recruited who haven’t been previously infected with the coronavirus and don’t have health issues that would prevent them from getting the shots. Rakova said the youths will receive a small dose of Sputnik V than what is usually administered for adults.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

CORRECTED-Russia reports 24,353 new COVID-19 cases, 654 deaths

MOSCOW, July 5 (Reuters) - Russia reported 24,353 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, including 6,557 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 5,635,294. The government coronavirus task force said 654 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death...
HealthThe Jewish Press

Russian Chief Rabbi Lazar Urges Jews to Use Sputnik Vaccine

The Chief Rabbi of Russia, Rabbi Berel Lazar, on Sunday sent an urgent letter to hundreds of Jewish communities in Russia, urging them to vaccinate quickly and reassuring them that the Russian vaccine Sputnik V is safe. Rabbi Lazar wrote (translation via Collive): “Unfortunately, the Corona pandemic has recently been...
Pharmaceuticalskdal610.com

Slovakia sells most Sputnik V vaccine doses back to Russia

PRAGUE (Reuters) – Slovakia has sold most Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccines back to the country of origin, the Slovak Health Ministry said on Friday, as public interest is low after months of government hesitation over using the product that lacks European regulatory approval. Slovakia shipped back 160,000 out of...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Europe approves upgrade to Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine plant

(Reuters) - Europe's medicines regulator on Friday approved a scale-up of Johnson & Johnson's plant in Leiden, the Netherlands, that produces drug substance used in its COVID-19 shot to bolster supply in the European Union. The move came after the bloc said J&J was likely to miss its supply target for the second quarter after millions of doses were banned for use in Europe over safety concerns due to a contamination incident at a U.S. site.
Worlddallassun.com

Sputnik V records 97.8 pc efficacy against COVID-19 in UAE

Moscow [Russia], June 29 (ANI): The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) on Tuesday announced that the efficacy of its Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was confirmed at 97.8 per cent among over 81,000 people. In a statement, the RDIF said that UAE's Ministry of Health...
Worlddallassun.com

Iran produces test batch of Russian Covid vaccine Sputnik

Moscow [Russia], June 26 (ANI): Iran's leading pharmaceutical companies, Actoverco has produced a test batch of Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced on Saturday. With this Iran has become the first country in the Middle East to produce Sputnik V, RDIF said. The...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

WHO flags concerns at Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine production plant

The World Health Organization (WHO) expressed concern about how one of the plants involved in Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine production fills the vials, and whether mitigation measures to reduce risk of cross-contamination are adequately implemented. WHO, which is currently reviewing the vaccine, conducted the inspection between May 31 and...
PharmaceuticalsForeign Policy

With Sputnik V, Russia Shot Itself in the Foot

In the first half of 2021, Russia’s vaccine diplomacy has made significant inroads in Africa. As of May, its Sputnik V shot had been formally authorized in 16 countries there, and its new one-dose Sputnik Light has been approved by Angola and Mauritius. In February, Russia offered the African Union 300 million Sputnik V doses and provided a financing package for countries that wished to distribute these shots. These distributions, which have occurred amid persistently high infection and low vaccination rates in Russia, contrast markedly with the slow pace of U.S. and European vaccine deliveries to Africa.
Medical & Biotechdallassun.com

WHO raises concerns over Sputnik V manufacturing plant

Moscow [Russia], June 24 (ANI): The World Health Organization (WHO) has raised concerns over a manufacturing plant responsible for filling the vials with the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine. In a statement, Pharmstandard-UfaVITA, a leading pharmaceutical company in Russia, said that the WHO inspectors' attention was focused on only four technical...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

NLRB Issues Amended Complaint Against Google Contractor HCL

PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) today said that on June 21, 2021, Region 6 of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) issued an amended consolidated complaint against HCL America, Inc., a contractor at Google's Bakery Square office. Since issuing its first complaint against HCL in...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Arm CEO says Nvidia merger better than going public

July 2 (Reuters) - Nvidia Corp's (NVDA.O) proposed $40 billion acquisition of Arm Ltd would better support the creation of UK technology jobs than the SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) unit becoming a standalone public company once again, Arm's chief executive said on Friday. "We contemplated an IPO but determined that...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Settlement agreed to release ship that blocked Suez Canal

ISMAILIA, Egypt, July 4 (Reuters) - The owners and insurers of the Ever Given container ship that blocked the Suez Canal in March said on Sunday a formal settlement had been agreed in a compensation dispute, and the canal authority said the vessel would be allowed to sail on July 7.