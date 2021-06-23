Pending Services 06-23-21
M. Diane Alexander, 71, of Monticello, KY: died Saturday, June 19, 2021. Visitation will be from 12-3 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Hicks-Vaughn Funeral Home in Monticello, KY. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., Friday, June 25, 2021, at Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in New Castle, where the funeral service will be at 1 p.m.