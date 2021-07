Baseball Cracks Down on Pitchers for “sticky substances”. Major League Baseball is cracking down of the use of controlled substances, mainly the kind that pitchers use to manipulate the baseball. Coincidently, this could be anything from pine tar, sunscreen, rosin, and shaving cream. Then, Covid-19 changed the rules again including terminology to preclude pitchers from using their own saliva. Obviously, it was for hygienic reasons, to stop the spread of the virus. Now, Pitchers were given permission to use a wet rag in leiu of their licking fingers. And, water was designated the only substance allowed on the rag. Due to concern that players were using elicit substances on the rag, there were several rules negotiating the use of said rag and what could be put on it.