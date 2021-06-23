Summer Reading is back at Middletown Library

MIDDLETOWN — Join in on the fun and the challenge at the Middletown/Fall Creek Township Public Library’s Summer Reading Program. Summer Reading started Monday, June 14. The program will celebrates the easing of the Covid Pandemic and the importance of pollinating insects with its theme, “Spread Your Wings and Read!” Free and open to patrons of all ages, the program will include several special events, including four Kids Nature Classes, two Adult Bingo parties, and special programs on the importance of milkweed and the Monarch butterfly. The library also offers special displays and play areas during the program.