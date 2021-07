After a three-year hiatus, Nintendo announced in their E3 2021 Nintendo Direct that a new WarioWare game would be coming to the Nintendo Switch. The WarioWare series are best known for their implementation of so-called "microgames" — these games have you frantically figure out what task you need to complete and execute it in a few seconds. In every "stage," players must complete around four microgames before getting to the boss. Losing a microgame means you lose a sort of "health bar", which if depleted, causes you to lose that stage and you'll need to start over.