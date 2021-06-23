Thank you, Island Rec | Letter

The Friday Harbor High School girls basketball team would like to thank Island Rec for supporting high school sports. We just wrapped up our COVID-shortened season, and are very grateful that we had the opportunity to play. With the backing of Island Rec, we were able to travel off-island for games, and this year we were fortunate enough to have new uniforms to compete in. Even with a shortened season and with COVID-protocols, we were still able to improve our skills and have a lot of fun.