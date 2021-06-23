Enhancement and analysis of Anthracene degradation by Tween 80 in LMS-HOBt
This study examines the specific effect of Tween 80 on the conversion of anthracene (ANT) in laccase medium system regarding surfactant chemical changes and mechanism. The conversion rate and degradation products of ANT were investigated in different concentrations of Tween 80 solution. Between Tween 80 concentration 0–40 critical micelle concentrations (CMC), the kinetic parameter-k (h−1) and corresponding half-life T1/2 decreased with increasing concentration. When Tween 80 was above 20 CMC the laccase-medium system converted > 95% of ANT to anthraquinone within 12 h. During the entire enzymatic reaction, the laccase activity in the system increased with increasing Tween 80 concentration. Combined with GC/MS analysis of the product, it was speculated that hydrogens belonging to the ether-oxygen bond and carbon–carbon double bond α-CH of Tween 80, were removed by the laccase-media system, promoting its degradation. Additionally, enhanced activity caused by oxygen free radicals (ROS) such as RO• and ROO•, continuously oxidized Tween 80, which in turn produced free radicals while converting ANT. This study provides new theoretical support toward the application of surfactants in the elimination of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons.www.nature.com