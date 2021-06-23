Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

The perpetual fragility of creeping hillslopes

By Nakul S. Deshpande, David J. Furbish, Paulo E. Arratia, Douglas J. Jerolmack
Nature.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoil creeps imperceptibly but relentlessly downhill, shaping landscapes and the human and ecological communities that live within them. What causes this granular material to ‘flow’ at angles well below repose? The unchallenged dogma is churning of soil by (bio)physical disturbances. Here we experimentally render slow creep dynamics down to micron scale, in a laboratory hillslope where disturbances can be tuned. Surprisingly, we find that even an undisturbed sandpile creeps indefinitely, with rates and styles comparable to natural hillslopes. Creep progressively slows as the initially fragile pile relaxes into a lower energy state. This slowing can be enhanced or reversed with different imposed disturbances. Our observations suggest a new model for soil as a creeping glass, wherein environmental disturbances maintain soil in a perpetually fragile state.

www.nature.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soil Compaction#France#Fragility#Creep#Hillslopes#Culling#4 6 14 16 17
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Earthquakes
News Break
Science
News Break
Google
Related
AgricultureNature.com

A nonS-locus F-box gene breaks self-incompatibility in diploid potatoes

Potato is the third most important staple food crop. To address challenges associated with global food security, a hybrid potato breeding system, aimed at converting potato from a tuber-propagated tetraploid crop into a seed-propagated diploid crop through crossing inbred lines, is under development. However, given that most diploid potatoes are self-incompatible, this represents a major obstacle which needs to be addressed in order to develop inbred lines. Here, we report on a self-compatible diploid potato, RH89-039-16 (RH), which can efficiently induce a mating transition from self-incompatibility to self-compatibility, when crossed to self-incompatible lines. We identify the S-locusinhibitor (Sli) gene in RH, capable of interacting with multiple allelic variants of the pistil-specific S-ribonucleases (S-RNases). Further, Sli gene functions like a general S-RNase inhibitor, to impart SC to RH and other self-incompatible potatoes. Discovery of Sli now offers a path forward for the diploid hybrid breeding program.
ChemistryNature.com

Complete characterization of sub-Coulomb-barrier tunnelling with phase-of-phase attoclock

Laser-induced electron tunnelling—which triggers a broad range of ultrafast phenomena such as the generation of attosecond light pulses, photoelectron diffraction and holography—has laid the foundation for strong-field physics and attosecond science. Using the attoclock constructed by single-colour elliptically polarized laser fields, previous experiments have measured the tunnelling rates, exit positions, exit velocities and delay times for some specific electron trajectories, which are mostly created at the field peak instant, that is, when the laser electric field and the formed potential barrier are stationary in terms of the derivative versus time. From the view of wave-particle dualism, the electron phase under a classically forbidden, tunnelling barrier has not been measured, which is at the heart of quantum tunnelling physics. Here we present a robust measurement of tunnelling dynamics including the electron sub-barrier phase and amplitude. We combine the attoclock technique with two-colour phase-of-phase (POP) spectroscopy to accurately calibrate the angular streaking relation and to probe the non-stationary tunnelling dynamics by manipulating a rapidly changing potential barrier. This POP attoclock directly links the measured phase of the two-colour relative phase with the ionization instant for the photoelectron with any final momentum on the detector, allowing us to reconstruct the imaginary tunnelling time and the accumulated phase under the barrier. The POP attoclock provides a general time-resolved approach to accessing the underlying quantum dynamics in intense light–matter interactions.
ScienceNature.com

Synergistic interplay of ABA and BR signal in regulating plant growth and adaptation

Complex antagonistic interactions between abscisic acid (ABA) and brassinosteroid (BR) signalling pathways have been widely documented. However, whether or how ABA interacts synergistically with BR in plants remains to be elucidated. Here, we report that low, but not high, concentration of ABA increases lamina joint inclination of rice seedling, which requires functional BR biosynthesis and signalling. Transcriptome analyses confirm that about 60% of low-concentration ABA early response genes can be regulated by BR in the same directions. ABA activates BR signal in a fast, limited and short-term manner and the BR-biosynthesis regulatory gene, OsGSR1, plays a key role during this process, whose expression is induced slightly by ABA through transcriptional factor ABI3. Moreover, the early short-term BR signal activation is also important for ABA-mediated salt stress tolerance. Intriguingly, the process and effect of short-term BR signal activation were covered by high concentration of ABA, implying adaptive mechanisms existed in plants to cope with varying degrees of stress.
ComputersNature.com

Observation of exceptional point in a PT broken non-Hermitian system simulated using a quantum circuit

Exceptional points (EPs), the degeneracy points of non-Hermitian systems, have recently attracted great attention because of their potential of enhancing the sensitivity of quantum sensors. Unlike the usual degeneracies in Hermitian systems, at EPs, both the eigenenergies and eigenvectors coalesce. Although EPs have been widely explored, the range of EPs studied is largely limited by the underlying systems, for instance, higher-order EPs are hard to achieve. Here we propose an extendable method to simulate non-Hermitian systems and study EPs with quantum circuits. The system is inherently parity-time (PT) broken due to the non-symmetric controlling effects of the circuit. Inspired by the quantum Zeno effect, the circuit structure guarantees the success rate of the post-selection. A sample circuit is implemented in a quantum programming framework, and the phase transition at EP is demonstrated. Considering the scalable and flexible nature of quantum circuits, our model is capable of simulating large-scale systems with higher-order EPs.
ScienceNature.com

III–V nanowires on silicon (100) as plasmonic-photonic hybrid meta-absorber

Integration of functional infrared photodetectors on silicon platforms has been gaining attention for diverse applications in the fields of imaging and sensing. Although III–V semiconductor is a promising candidate for infrared photodetectors on silicon, the difficulties in directly growing high-quality III–V on silicon and realizing functionalities have been a challenge. Here, we propose a design of III–V nanowires on silicon (100) substrates, which are self-assembled with gold plasmonic nanostructures, as a key building block for efficient and functional photodetectors on silicon. Partially gold-coated III–V nanowire arrays form a plasmonic-photonic hybrid metasurface, wherein the localized and propagating plasmonic resonances enable high absorption in III–V nanowires. Unlike conventional photodetectors, numerical calculations reveal that the proposed meta-absorber exhibits high sensitivity to the polarization, incident angle, wavelength of input light, as well as the surrounding environment. These features represent that the proposed meta-absorber design can be utilized not only for efficient infrared photodetectors on silicon but for various sensing applications with high sensitivity and functionality.
PhysicsNature.com

On the forbidden graphene’s ZO (out-of-plane optic) phononic band-analog vibrational modes in fullerenes

The study of nanostructures’ vibrational properties is at the core of nanoscience research. They are known to represent a fingerprint of the system as well as to hint the underlying nature of chemical bonds. In this work, we focus on addressing how the vibrational density of states (VDOS) of the carbon fullerene family (Cn: n = 20 → 720 atoms) evolves from the molecular to the bulk material (graphene) behavior using density functional theory. We find that the fullerene’s VDOS smoothly converges to the graphene characteristic line-shape, with the only noticeable discrepancy in the frequency range of the out-of-plane optic (ZO) phonon band. From a comparison of both systems we obtain as main results that: (1) The pentagonal faces in the fullerenes impede the existence of the analog of the high frequency graphene’s ZO phonons, (2) which in the context of phonons could be interpreted as a compression (by 43%) of the ZO phonon band by decreasing its maximum allowed radial-optic vibration frequency. And 3) as a result, the deviation of fullerene’s VDOS relative to graphene may hold important thermodynamical implications, such as larger heat capacities compared to graphene at room-temperature. These results provide insights that can be extrapolated to other nanostructures containing pentagonal rings or pentagonal defects.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Ultrafast hole spin qubit with gate-tunable spin–orbit switch functionality

Correction to: Nature Nanotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41565-020-00828-6, published online 11 January 2021. In the version of this Article originally published, the dependence of the Rabi frequency of the hole spin qubit on the g-factor was stated incorrectly. We wrote that the Rabi frequency is proportional to the g-factor perpendicular to the external magnetic field (g⊥), but, in fact, it is the g-factor parallel to the external magnetic field (g||) as shown in ref. 25 (Golovach, V. N, Borhani, M. & Loss, D.). Thus, the following sentence has been amended from “This effective field Beff drives the Rabi oscillations, with Rabi frequency fRabi = g⊥μBBeff(t)/2h, with g⊥ the g-factor along the direction of Beff and thus perpendicular to Bext, and h Planck’s constant.” to “This effective field Beff drives the Rabi oscillations, with Rabi frequency fRabi = g||μBBeff(t)/2h, with g|| the g-factor along the direction of Bext, and h Planck’s constant.” Accordingly, the phrase “the g-factor along Bext,” has been deleted from the sentence starting “Here, fMW and PMW are kept fixed...”.
ScienceNature.com

Structural basis for recognition and regulation of arenavirus polymerase L by Z protein

Junin virus (JUNV) causes Argentine hemorrhagic fever, a debilitating human disease of high mortality rates and a great risk to public health worldwide. Studying the L protein that replicates and transcribes the genome of JUNV, and its regulator Z protein should provide critical clues to identify therapeutic targets for disrupting the life cycle of JUNV. Here we report the 3.54 Å cryo-EM structure of the JUNV L protein complexed with regulator Z protein. JUNV L structure reveals a conserved architecture containing signature motifs found in other L proteins. Structural analysis shows that L protein is regulated by binding of Z protein at the RNA product exit site. Based on these findings, we propose a model for the role of Z protein as a switch to turn on/off the viral RNA synthesis via its interaction with L protein. Our work unveils the mechanism of JUNV transcription, replication and regulation, which provides a framework for the rational design of antivirals for combating viral infections.
ChemistryNature.com

Encapsulate α-MnO nanofiber within graphene layer to tune surface electronic structure for efficient ozone decomposition

Major challenges encountered when developing manganese-based materials for ozone decomposition are related to the low stability and water inactivation. To solve these problems, a hierarchical structure consisted of graphene encapsulating α-MnO2 nanofiber was developed. The optimized catalyst exhibited a stable ozone conversion efficiency of 80% and excellent stability over 100 h under a relative humidity (RH) of 20%. Even though the RH increased to 50%, the ozone conversion also reached 70%, well beyond the performance of α-MnO2 nanofiber. Here, surface graphite carbon was activated by capturing the electron from inner unsaturated Mn atoms. The excellent stability originated from the moderate local work function, which compromised the reaction barriers in the adsorption of ozone molecule and the desorption of the intermediate oxygen species. The hydrophobic graphene shells hindered the chemisorption of water vapour, consequently enhanced its water resistance. This work offered insights for catalyst design and would promote the practical application of manganese-based catalysts in ozone decomposition.
ScienceNature.com

Purkinje cell axonal swellings enhance action potential fidelity and cerebellar function

Axonal plasticity allows neurons to control their output, which critically determines the flow of information in the brain. Axon diameter can be regulated by activity, yet how morphological changes in an axon impact its function remains poorly understood. Axonal swellings have been found on Purkinje cell axons in the cerebellum both in healthy development and in neurodegenerative diseases, and computational models predicts that axonal swellings impair axonal function. Here we report that in young Purkinje cells, axons with swellings propagated action potentials with higher fidelity than those without, and that axonal swellings form when axonal failures are high. Furthermore, we observed that healthy young adult mice with more axonal swellings learn better on cerebellar-related tasks than mice with fewer swellings. Our findings suggest that axonal swellings underlie a form of axonal plasticity that optimizes the fidelity of action potential propagation in axons, resulting in enhanced learning.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

EBMT/ESID inborn errors working party guidelines for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation for inborn errors of immunity

On behalf of the Inborn Errors Working Party of the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation and the European Society for Immune Deficiencies, and European Reference Network on Rare Primary Immunodeficiency Autoinflammatory Autoimmune diseases (RITA) Introduction. Inborn errors of immunity (IEI) are a group of rare heterogeneous diseases. Currently,...
WildlifeNature.com

Discovery of spatial pattern of prickles on stem of Rosa hybrida ‘Red Queen’ and mathematical model of the pattern

The developmental patterns of many organisms are orchestrated by the diffusion of factors. Here, we report a novel pattern on plant stems that appears to be controlled by inhibitor diffusion. Prickles on rose stems appear to be randomly distributed, but we deciphered spatial patterns of prickles on Rosa hybrida cv. ‘Red Queen’ stem. The prickles primarily emerged at 90 to 135 degrees from the spiral phyllotaxis that connected leaf primordia. We proposed a simple mathematical model that explained the emergence of the spatial patterns and reproduced the prickle density distribution on rose stems. We confirmed the model can reproduce the observed prickle patterning on stems of other plant species using other model parameters. These results indicated that the spatial patterns of prickles on stems of different plant species are organized by similar systems. Rose cultivation by humans has a long history. However, prickle development is still unclear and this is the first report of prickle spatial pattern with a mathematical model. Comprehensive analysis of the spatial pattern, genome, and metabolomics of other plant species may lead to novel insights for prickle development.
HealthNature.com

Author Correction: Red cell distribution width as a predictor for bronchopulmonary dysplasia in premature infants

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-86752-8, published online 31 March 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the reported values of red cell distribution widths at day of life 28, in which some mean values were reported where median values were intended. The authors have recalculated all values as a precaution.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Adiponectin as a novel biomarker of disease severity in alopecia areata

The frequent coexistence of obesity and metabolic syndrome in patients with alopecia areata may indicate the common pathogenetic pathway in these conditions with an important role of adipokines. The aim of the study was to evaluate the serum level of adiponectin, resistin and leptin in patients with alopecia areata in comparison to healthy controls. The study included 65 patients with alopecia areata and 71 healthy controls. The concentration of adipokines was determined with the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay. The mean concentrations of adiponectin and resistin were significantly lower in the sera of patients with alopecia areata when compared to healthy controls (7966 \(\pm\) 4087 vs 9947 \(\pm\) 5692 ng/ml; p = 0.0312 and 11.04 \(\pm\) 3.88 vs 14.11 \(\pm\) 8.69 ng/ml; p = 0.0176, respectively). A negative correlation between the serum level of adiponectin and severity of alopecia tool (SALT) score was observed (r = − 0.26; p < 0.05). The concentration of adiponectin was significantly lower in patients with alopecia universalis than in patients with patchy alopecia areata (4951 \(\pm\) 2499 vs 8525 \(\pm\) 4085 ng/ml; p = 0.0135). No significant difference in the serum concentration of leptin was observed between patients with alopecia areata and healthy controls. The negative correlation between the serum level of adiponectin and hair loss severity indicates that adiponectin may be considered a marker of hair loss severity in alopecia areata. Further studies are needed to evaluate the role of resistin in patients with alopecia areata and its decreased level irregardless of severity or activity of the disease.
ScienceNature.com

Linking deeply-sourced volatile emissions to plateau growth dynamics in southeastern Tibetan Plateau

The episodic growth of high-elevation orogenic plateaux is controlled by a series of geodynamic processes. However, determining the underlying mechanisms that drive plateau growth dynamics over geological history and constraining the depths at which growth originates, remains challenging. Here we present He-CO2-N2 systematics of hydrothermal fluids that reveal the existence of a lithospheric-scale fault system in the southeastern Tibetan Plateau, whereby multi-stage plateau growth occurred in the geological past and continues to the present. He isotopes provide unambiguous evidence for the involvement of mantle-scale dynamics in lateral expansion and localized surface uplift of the Tibetan Plateau. The excellent correlation between 3He/4He values and strain rates, along the strike of Indian indentation into Asia, suggests non-uniform distribution of stresses between the plateau boundary and interior, which modulate southeastward growth of the Tibetan Plateau within the context of India-Asia convergence. Our results demonstrate that deeply-sourced volatile geochemistry can be used to constrain deep dynamic processes involved in orogenic plateau growth.
GardeningNature.com

Particulate organic matter as a functional soil component for persistent soil organic carbon

The largest terrestrial organic carbon pool, carbon in soils, is regulated by an intricate connection between plant carbon inputs, microbial activity, and the soil matrix. This is manifested by how microorganisms, the key players in transforming plant-derived carbon into soil organic carbon, are controlled by the physical arrangement of organic and inorganic soil particles. Here we conduct an incubation of isotopically labelled litter to study effects of soil structure on the fate of litter-derived organic matter. While microbial activity and fungal growth is enhanced in the coarser-textured soil, we show that occlusion of organic matter into aggregates and formation of organo-mineral associations occur concurrently on fresh litter surfaces regardless of soil structure. These two mechanisms—the two most prominent processes contributing to the persistence of organic matter—occur directly at plant–soil interfaces, where surfaces of litter constitute a nucleus in the build-up of soil carbon persistence. We extend the notion of plant litter, i.e., particulate organic matter, from solely an easily available and labile carbon substrate, to a functional component at which persistence of soil carbon is directly determined.
Coding & ProgrammingNature.com

Chiral logic computing with twisted antiferromagnetic magnon modes

Antiferromagnetic (AFM) materials offer an exciting platform for ultrafast information handling with low cross-talks and compatibility with existing technology. Particularly interesting for low-energy cost computing is the spin wave-based realization of logic gates, which has been demonstrated experimentally for ferromagnetic waveguides. Here, we predict chiral magnonic eigenmodes with a finite intrinsic, magnonic orbital angular momentum ℓ in AFM waveguides. ℓ is an unbounded integer determined by the spatial topology of the mode. We show how these chiral modes can serve for multiplex AFM magnonic computing by demonstrating the operation of several symmetry- and topology-protected logic gates. A Dzyaloshinskii–Moriya interaction may arise at the waveguide boundaries, allowing coupling to external electric fields and resulting in a Faraday effect. The uncovered aspects highlight the potential of AFM spintronics for swift data communication and handling with high fidelity and at a low-energy cost.
ScienceNature.com

Transcriptomic analysis of the black tiger shrimp (Penaeus monodon) reveals insights into immune development in their early life stages

With the rapid growth in the global demand, the shrimp industry needs integrated approaches for sustainable production. A high-quality shrimp larva is one of the crucial key requirements to maximize shrimp production. Survival and growth rates during larval development are often criteria to evaluate larval quality, however many aspects of gene regulation during shrimp larval development have not yet been identified. To further our understanding of biological processes in their early life, transcriptomic analysis of larval developmental stages (nauplius, zoea, mysis, and postlarva) were determined in the black tiger shrimp, Penaeus monodon using next-generation RNA sequencing. Gene clustering and gene enrichment analyses revealed that most of the transcripts were mainly related to metabolic processes, cell and growth development, and immune system. Interestingly, Spätzle and Toll receptors were found in nauplius stage, providing evidence that Toll pathway was a baseline immune system established in early larval stages. Genes encoding pathogen pattern-recognition proteins (LGBP, PL5-2 and c-type lectin), prophenoloxidase system (PPAE2, PPAF2 and serpin), antimicrobial peptides (crustin and antiviral protein), blood clotting system (hemolymph clottable protein) and heat shock protein (HSP70) were expressed as they developed further, suggesting that these immune defense mechanisms were established in later larval stages.
ChemistryNature.com

Structural basis of the stereoselective formation of the spirooxindole ring in the biosynthesis of citrinadins

Prenylated indole alkaloids featuring spirooxindole rings possess a 3R or 3S carbon stereocenter, which determines the bioactivities of these compounds. Despite the stereoselective advantages of spirooxindole biosynthesis compared with those of organic synthesis, the biocatalytic mechanism for controlling the 3R or 3S-spirooxindole formation has been elusive. Here, we report an oxygenase/semipinacolase CtdE that specifies the 3S-spirooxindole construction in the biosynthesis of 21R-citrinadin A. High-resolution X-ray crystal structures of CtdE with the substrate and cofactor, together with site-directed mutagenesis and computational studies, illustrate the catalytic mechanisms for the possible β-face epoxidation followed by a regioselective collapse of the epoxide intermediate, which triggers semipinacol rearrangement to form the 3S-spirooxindole. Comparing CtdE with PhqK, which catalyzes the formation of the 3R-spirooxindole, we reveal an evolutionary branch of CtdE in specific 3S spirocyclization. Our study provides deeper insights into the stereoselective catalytic machinery, which is important for the biocatalysis design to synthesize spirooxindole pharmaceuticals.
ScienceNature.com

Publisher Correction: nAChRs gene expression and neuroinflammation in APPswe/PS1dE9 transgenic mouse

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-89139-x, published online 06 May 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the author list, where the author first and last names were reversed. The correct author names appear below: Chiara D’Angelo, Erica Costantini, Nieves Salvador, Michele Marchioni, Marta Di Nicola, Nigel H. Greig and Marcella Reale. The original Article and accompanying Supplementary Information file have been corrected.

Comments / 0

Community Policy