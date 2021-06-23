Silage quality and biogas production from Spartina pectinata L. fermented with a novel xylan-degrading strain of Lactobacillus buchneri M B/00077
The aim of the current study was to determine the ability of the Lactobacillus buchneri M B/00077 strain to degrade xylan, its impact on the quality of silage made from the lignocellulosic biomass of Spartina pectinata L., as well as the efficiency of biogas production. In the model in vitro conditions the L. buchneri M B/00077 strain was able to grow in a medium using xylan as the sole source of carbon, and xylanolytic activity was detected in the post-culture medium. In the L. buchneri M B/00077 genome, genes encoding endo-1,4-xylanase and β-xylosidase were identified. The silages prepared using L. buchneri M B/00077 were characterized by a higher concentration of acetic and propionic acids compared to the controls or the silages prepared with the addition of commercial xylanase. The addition of bacteria increased the efficiency of biogas production. From the silages treated with L. buchneri M B/00077, 10% and 20% more biogas was obtained than from the controls and the silages treated with commercial xylanase, respectively. The results of the current study indicated the strain L. buchneri M B/00077 as being a promising candidate for further application in the field of pretreatment of lignocellulosic biomass.www.nature.com