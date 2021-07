For several weeks, the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the UK has been rising, as has the number of patients admitted to intensive care. Several thousand kilometres away, a country is recording more and more cases of coronavirus positive for Alpha and Delta variants. This increase is far from scaring the manufacturer of the Sputnik V vaccine, Gamaleïa. Indeed, it claims that the vaccine is effective even against 'all known variants,' even those currently affecting Russia.