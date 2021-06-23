Guthrie updates visitor guidelines
SAYRE — Guthrie implemented more relaxed visitor guidelines Monday as officials continue monitoring COVID-19 across the region. Among new guidelines, obstetrics patients can have two visitors including a doula if needed, pediatric patients can have two visitors, surgical/procedural outpatients can have a visitor during intake and discharge, and emergency patients can have one visitor. Considerations for other situations with extenuating circumstances will be made on a case-by-case basis.www.morning-times.com