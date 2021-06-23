Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

A low-cost post-processing technique improves weather forecasts around the world

By Timothy David Hewson, Fatima Maria Pillosu
Nature.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommunications Earth & Environment volume 2, Article number: 132 (2021) Cite this article. Computer-generated weather forecasts divide the Earth’s surface into gridboxes, each currently spanning about 400 km2, and predict one value per gridbox. If weather varies markedly within a gridbox, forecasts for specific sites inevitably fail. Here we present a statistical post-processing method for ensemble forecasts that accounts for the degree of variation within each gridbox, bias on the gridbox scale, and the weather dependence of each. When applying this post-processing, skill improves substantially across the globe; for extreme rainfall, for example, useful forecasts extend 5 days ahead, compared to less than 1 day without post-processing. Skill improvements are attributed to creation of huge calibration datasets by aggregating, globally rather than locally, forecast-observation differences wherever and whenever the observed “weather type” was similar. A strong focus on meteorological understanding also contributes. We suggest that applications for our methodology include improved flash flood warnings, physics-related insights into model weaknesses and global pointwise re-analyses.

www.nature.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather And Climate#Forecaster#Global Forecast System#Introduction Weather#Nwp#Gm#Global Model#Ec#Ecmwf#Rainfall Pp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
Environmentscitechdaily.com

Threat of Sudden Destruction of Coastal Cities: Humanity Does Not Have Effective Tools to Resist the Tsunami

This threatens with sudden destruction of coastal cities and numerous human casualties. An international team of scientists from 20 countries identified 47 problems that hinder the successful prevention and elimination of the consequences of the tsunami. Based on the carried out analysis, the world’s leading experts on natural hazards have outlined directions for further scientific research. The research group’s review is published in a special issue of the Frontiers in Earth Science.
Environmentwhbl.com

U.N. weather agency plans data overhaul to improve forecasts

GENEVA (Reuters) – The U.N. weather agency on Friday endorsed a policy to fill “severe gaps” in global data-sharing, which have diminished the accuracy of forecasts at a time when they are needed to track extreme weather events linked to climate change. Since its establishment in 1951, the World Meteorological...
ScienceEurekAlert

Use of additional Metop-C and Fengyun-3 C/D data improves regional weather forecasts

Institute of Atmospheric Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences. Modern weather forecasts rely heavily on data retrieved from numerical weather prediction models. These models continue to improve and have advanced considerably throughout more than half a century. However, forecast reliability depends on the quality and accuracy of initialization data, or a sample of the current global atmosphere when the model run is started. This process of bringing surface observations, radiosonde data, and satellite imagery together to create a picture of the initial atmospheric state is called data assimilation. Satellite upgrades have significantly improved this process, providing more data than ever before. Several recent studies show that passive microwave (PMW) radiance observations from polar orbiting satellites are critical to input into both global and regional weather prediction models.
EnvironmentEurekAlert

Faster, greener technique to improve recycling process for electric vehicle batteries

HARWELL, UK (29 June 2021) Researchers working on the Faraday Institution project on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries (ReLiB) at the Universities of Leicester and Birmingham have solved a critical challenge in the recovery of materials used in electric vehicle batteries at the end of their life, enabling their re-use in the manufacture of new batteries. The new method, which uses ultrasonic waves to separate out valuable material from the electrodes, is 100 times quicker, greener and leads to a higher purity of recovered materials relative to current separation methods.
EnvironmentNature.com

The climate consistency goal and the transformation of global finance

Controversy remains over the climate consistency of finance flows despite its centrality in the Paris Agreement (Article 2.1(c)). Two main interpretations dispute the goal’s reach, threatening its transformational potential. If left unresolved, the controversy may also mask trade-offs, allowing for unintentional harm to countries already vulnerable to climate change. Here we build on four methods to show that Art. 2.1(c) comprises a new meaning of ‘finance’ under the United Nations negotiations. In contrast to climate finance provision to developing countries (Art. 9), the climate consistency of finance flows represents a purpose that relies on support and action to transform the global financial system. Implementation of Art. 2.1(c) requires engagement by governments and non-state actors, including the financial sector. While solutions for Art. 2.1(c) will need to be adequate for countries’ contexts, accounting of trade-offs should ensure some level of convergence towards a global, timely and equitable progress towards climate consistency of finance flows.
ComputersNature.com

Observation of exceptional point in a PT broken non-Hermitian system simulated using a quantum circuit

Exceptional points (EPs), the degeneracy points of non-Hermitian systems, have recently attracted great attention because of their potential of enhancing the sensitivity of quantum sensors. Unlike the usual degeneracies in Hermitian systems, at EPs, both the eigenenergies and eigenvectors coalesce. Although EPs have been widely explored, the range of EPs studied is largely limited by the underlying systems, for instance, higher-order EPs are hard to achieve. Here we propose an extendable method to simulate non-Hermitian systems and study EPs with quantum circuits. The system is inherently parity-time (PT) broken due to the non-symmetric controlling effects of the circuit. Inspired by the quantum Zeno effect, the circuit structure guarantees the success rate of the post-selection. A sample circuit is implemented in a quantum programming framework, and the phase transition at EP is demonstrated. Considering the scalable and flexible nature of quantum circuits, our model is capable of simulating large-scale systems with higher-order EPs.
EnvironmentNature.com

Madden-Julian oscillation winds excite an intraseasonal see-saw of ocean mass that affects Earth’s polar motion

Communications Earth & Environment volume 2, Article number: 139 (2021) Cite this article. Strong large-scale winds can relay their energy to the ocean bottom and elicit an almost immediate intraseasonal barotropic (depth independent) response in the ocean. The intense winds associated with the Madden-Julian Oscillation over the Maritime Continent generate significant intraseasonal basin-wide barotropic sea level variability in the tropical Indian Ocean. Here we show, using a numerical model and a network of in-situ bottom pressure recorders, that the concerted barotropic response of the Indian and the Pacific Ocean to these winds leads to an intraseasonal see-saw of oceanic mass in the Indo-Pacific basin. This global-scale mass shift is unexpectedly fast, as we show that the mass field of the entire Indo-Pacific basin is dynamically adjusted to Madden-Julian Oscillation in a few days. We find this large-scale ocean see-saw, induced by the Madden-Julian Oscillation, has a detectable influence on the Earth’s polar axis motion, in particular during the strong see-saw of early 2013.
ScienceNature.com

Differentiation of embryonic stem cells into a putative hair cell-progenitor cells via co-culture with HEI-OC1 cells

Several studies have shown how different cell lines can influence the differentiation of stem cells through co-culture systems. The House Ear Institute-Organ of Corti 1 (HEI-OC1) is considered an important cell line for in vitro auditory research. However, it is unknown if HEI-OC1 cells can promote the differentiation of embryonic stem cells (ESCs). In this study, we investigated whether co-culture of ESCs with HEI-OC1 cells promotes differentiation. To this end, we developed a co-culture system of mouse ESCs with HEI-OC1 cells. Dissociated or embryonic bodies (EBs) of ESCs were introduced to a conditioned and inactivated confluent layer of HEI-OC1 cells for 14 days. The dissociated ESCs coalesced into an EB-like form that was smaller than the co-cultured EBs. Contact co-culture generated cells expressing several otic progenitor markers as well as hair cell specific markers. ESCs and EBs were also cultured in non-contact setup but using conditioned medium from HEI-OC1 cells, indicating that soluble factors alone could have a similar effect. The ESCs did not form into aggregates but were still Myo7a-positive, while the EBs degenerated. However, in the fully differentiated EBs, evidence to prove mature differentiation of inner ear hair cell was still rudimentary. Nevertheless, these results suggest that cellular interactions between ESCs and HEI-OC1 cells may both stimulate ESC differentiation.
ScienceNature.com

Linking deeply-sourced volatile emissions to plateau growth dynamics in southeastern Tibetan Plateau

The episodic growth of high-elevation orogenic plateaux is controlled by a series of geodynamic processes. However, determining the underlying mechanisms that drive plateau growth dynamics over geological history and constraining the depths at which growth originates, remains challenging. Here we present He-CO2-N2 systematics of hydrothermal fluids that reveal the existence of a lithospheric-scale fault system in the southeastern Tibetan Plateau, whereby multi-stage plateau growth occurred in the geological past and continues to the present. He isotopes provide unambiguous evidence for the involvement of mantle-scale dynamics in lateral expansion and localized surface uplift of the Tibetan Plateau. The excellent correlation between 3He/4He values and strain rates, along the strike of Indian indentation into Asia, suggests non-uniform distribution of stresses between the plateau boundary and interior, which modulate southeastward growth of the Tibetan Plateau within the context of India-Asia convergence. Our results demonstrate that deeply-sourced volatile geochemistry can be used to constrain deep dynamic processes involved in orogenic plateau growth.
ScienceNature.com

Transcriptomic analysis of the black tiger shrimp (Penaeus monodon) reveals insights into immune development in their early life stages

With the rapid growth in the global demand, the shrimp industry needs integrated approaches for sustainable production. A high-quality shrimp larva is one of the crucial key requirements to maximize shrimp production. Survival and growth rates during larval development are often criteria to evaluate larval quality, however many aspects of gene regulation during shrimp larval development have not yet been identified. To further our understanding of biological processes in their early life, transcriptomic analysis of larval developmental stages (nauplius, zoea, mysis, and postlarva) were determined in the black tiger shrimp, Penaeus monodon using next-generation RNA sequencing. Gene clustering and gene enrichment analyses revealed that most of the transcripts were mainly related to metabolic processes, cell and growth development, and immune system. Interestingly, Spätzle and Toll receptors were found in nauplius stage, providing evidence that Toll pathway was a baseline immune system established in early larval stages. Genes encoding pathogen pattern-recognition proteins (LGBP, PL5-2 and c-type lectin), prophenoloxidase system (PPAE2, PPAF2 and serpin), antimicrobial peptides (crustin and antiviral protein), blood clotting system (hemolymph clottable protein) and heat shock protein (HSP70) were expressed as they developed further, suggesting that these immune defense mechanisms were established in later larval stages.
TechnologyNature.com

Multi-frequency passive and active microrheology with optical tweezers

Optical tweezers have attracted significant attention for microrheological applications, due to the possibility of investigating viscoelastic properties in vivo which are strongly related to the health status and development of biological specimens. In order to use optical tweezers as a microrheological tool, an exact force calibration in the complex system under investigation is required. One of the most promising techniques for optical tweezers calibration in a viscoelastic medium is the so-called active–passive calibration, which allows determining both the trap stiffness and microrheological properties of the medium with the least a-priori knowledge in comparison to the other methods. In this manuscript, we develop an optimization of the active–passive calibration technique performed with a sample stage driving, whose implementation is more straightforward with respect to standard laser driving where two different laser beams are required. We performed microrheological measurements over a broad frequency range in a few seconds implementing an accurate multi-frequency driving of the sample stage. The optical tweezers-based microrheometer was first validated by measuring water, and then exemplarily applied to more viscous medium and subsequently to a viscoelastic solution of methylcellulose in water. The described method paves the way to microrheological precision metrology in biological samples with high temporal- and spatial-resolution allowing for investigation of even short time-scale phenomena.
EnvironmentNature.com

Anthropogenic influence on extreme precipitation over global land areas seen in multiple observational datasets

The intensification of extreme precipitation under anthropogenic forcing is robustly projected by global climate models, but highly challenging to detect in the observational record. Large internal variability distorts this anthropogenic signal. Models produce diverse magnitudes of precipitation response to anthropogenic forcing, largely due to differing schemes for parameterizing subgrid-scale processes. Meanwhile, multiple global observational datasets of daily precipitation exist, developed using varying techniques and inhomogeneously sampled data in space and time. Previous attempts to detect human influence on extreme precipitation have not incorporated model uncertainty, and have been limited to specific regions and observational datasets. Using machine learning methods that can account for these uncertainties and capable of identifying the time evolution of the spatial patterns, we find a physically interpretable anthropogenic signal that is detectable in all global observational datasets. Machine learning efficiently generates multiple lines of evidence supporting detection of an anthropogenic signal in global extreme precipitation.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Significant underestimation of radiative forcing by aerosol–cloud interactions derived from satellite-based methods

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-23888-1, published online 15 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the acknowledgments. ‘This research has been supported by the National Key R&D Program of China (grant nos. 2019YFA0606802 and 2016YFA0600404)’ should have read ‘This research has been supported by the...
Energy IndustryNature.com

Influence of acetylene on methane–air explosion characteristics in a confined chamber

To study the impact of acetylene on methane explosions, the safe operation of coal mines should be ensured. In this paper, a 20 L spherical tank was used to study the explosive characteristics of acetylene–methane–air mixture. In addition, the GRI-Mech3.0 mechanism was used to study the chemical kinetic mechanism for the mixed gas, and the effect of adding acetylene on the sensitivity of methane and the yield of free radicals was analysed. The results show that acetylene can expand the scope for methane explosion, lower the lower explosion limit, and increase the risk of explosion. Acetylene increases the maximum explosion pressure, laminar combustion rate and maximum pressure rise rate for the methane–air mixture while shortening the combustion time. Three combustion modes for the acetylene–methane–air mixture were determined: methane-dominated, transitional and acetylene-dominated combustion modes. Chemical kinetic analysis for the mixed gas shows that as the volume fraction of acetylene increases, the generation rate for key free radicals (H*, O* and OH*) gradually increases, thereby increasing the intensity of the explosive reaction. The results from this research will help formulate measures to prevent coal mine explosion accidents.
WildlifeNature.com

Discovery of a novel brown algal genus and species Setoutiphycus delamareoides (Phaeophyceae, Ectocarpales) from the Seto Inland Sea, Japan

We describe a new genus and species of brown algae from the Seto Inland Sea, Japan. This species is similar to Delamarea in gross morphology and anatomy, but distinctive in having longer thalli with rare branching and shorter cortical cells. In culture, pluri-zoids derived from plurilocular zoidangia on the erect thalli developed into filamentous gametophytes bearing ectocarpoid plurilocular zoidangia, but also formed parenchymatous erect thalli of sub-sympodial growth similar to Trachynema often having branches, and formed lateral and terminal plurilocular zoidangia. Molecular phylogenies using concatenated chloroplast and mitochondrial gene sequences showed the new alga nested in the clade composed of ectocarpalean genera with diffuse growth, parenchymatous thalli, and multiple chloroplasts, but this species is distinctive. Therefore, we propose Setoutiphycus delamareoides gen. & sp. nov. for this new alga, and provisionally place it in Chordariaceae, Ectocarpales. The Seto Inland Sea repeatedly dried during sea level regressions during glacial periods, and the present sea level recovered after the last glacial maximums (LGM), ca. 10,000 years ago. Therefore, it is unlikely that the species evolved within this area. Its distribution in the area may be explained as a remnant population that survived in refugia in southern Japan during the LGM.
ComputersNature.com

Long-distance quantum key distribution gets real

A ‘twin-field’ repeater-less protocol has enabled an experimental demonstration of secure quantum key distribution over a 511-km long-haul optical fibre link. The secure exchange of secret keys over a public channel is an essential task in cryptography. It is fundamental to symmetric encryption, a method that is widely used in today’s security protocols like Internet Protocol Security (IPSec) and Transport Layer Security (TLS). To achieve unconditionally secure key exchange, one promising solution is to adopt quantum key distribution (QKD). Inspired by Steven Wiesner’s earlier work on quantum coding, Charles Bennett and Gilles Brassard invented the first QKD protocol in 1984, specifying a method to securely exchange secret keys via the transmission of carefully prepared single photons1. Its security is based on the famous quantum no-cloning theorem, which asserts that it is impossible for anyone to make perfect copies of an unknown quantum system2. This theorem implies that any interaction with the photons in transit will necessarily add some noise to them — the stronger the interaction, the higher the imparted noise. With this, the QKD parties can estimate how much information about the transmitted secret key has been leaked. Subsequently, they jointly perform data processing (error correction and privacy amplification) to convert the local data into a pair of identical secret keys.
EnvironmentEurekAlert

Studies add to concern about climate tipping

Two model studies document the probability of climate tipping in Earth subsystems. The findings support the urgency of restricting CO2 emissions as abrupt climate changes might be less predictable and more widespread in the climate system than anticipated. The work is part of the European TiPES project, coordinated by the University of Copenhagen, Denmark but was conducted by Professor Michael Ghil, Ecole Normale Supérieure, Paris, France and coauthours from The Royal Meteorological Institute of Belgium and Parthenope University of Naples, Italy.
ScienceNature.com

An immunoinformatics approach to design a multi-epitope vaccine against Mycobacterium tuberculosis exploiting secreted exosome proteins

Tuberculosis is one the oldest known affliction of mankind caused by the pathogen Mycobacterium tuberculosis. Till date, there is no absolute single treatment available to deal with the pathogen, which has acquired a great potential to develop drug resistance rapidly. BCG is the only anti-tuberculosis vaccine available till date which displays limited global efficacy due to genetic variation and concurrent pathogen infections. Extracellular vesicles or exosomes vesicle (EVs) lie at the frontier cellular talk between pathogen and the host, and therefore play a significant role in establishing pathogenesis. In the present study, an in-silico approach has been adopted to construct a multi-epitope vaccine from selected immunogenic EVs proteins to elicit a cellular as well as a humoral immune response. Our designed vaccine has wide population coverage and can effectively compensate for the genetic variation among different populations. For maximum efficacy and minimum adverse effects possibilities the antigenic, non-allergenic and non-toxic B-cell, HTL and CTL epitopes from experimentally proven EVs proteins were selected for the vaccine construct. TLR4 agonist RpfE served as an adjuvant for the vaccine construct. The vaccine construct structure was modelled, refined and docked on TLR4 immune receptor. The designed vaccine construct displayed safe usage and exhibits a high probability to elicit the critical immune regulators, like B cells, T-cells and memory cells as displayed by the in-silico immunization assays. Therefore, it can be further corroborated using in vitro and in vivo assays to fulfil the global need for a more efficacious anti-tuberculosis vaccine.
Worldaithority.com

Innovative Mobile Technology Increases Renewable Energy Penetration in Southeastern Europe

A Groundbreaking New Mobile Power Flow Control Solution Which Can Significantly Increase the Amount of Renewable Energy Electricity Grids Can Accommodate and Unlock Cross-Border Electricity Flows Has Been Installed on the Bulgarian Transmission System. Installation of the technology was a joint project between the Bulgarian Transmission System Operator (TSO), Electricity...

Comments / 0

Community Policy