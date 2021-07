Jun. 26—There is an ever-evolving difference in terms of how the gaming industry is set up in the west as compared to the east, majorly affecting the approach young developers take in designing. The west prioritises the scope, visuals, and features of a game as its selling point while the east has detailed focus and tends to lead with mechanics. Being fairly cluttered, the Indian gaming market is still evolving with new trends emerging ever so often to change the landscape significantly, but the esports familiarity still stands at a mere 31%.