Experimental modeling and optimization for the reduction of hexavalent chromium in aqueous solutions using ascorbic acid

By Qammer Zaib, Hung Suck Park, Daeseung Kyung
Nature.com
 13 days ago

In this study, we investigated the reduction of toxic Cr(VI) to less toxic Cr(III) using ascorbic acid in various aqueous solutions: deionized water, synthetic soft water, synthetic hard water, and real tap water. The experiments were performed using a statistical experimental design. Response surface methodology (RSM) was used to correlate Cr(VI) reduction (response variable) with experimental parameters such as initial Cr(VI) concentration, humic acid concentration, and ascorbic acid dosage. The empirical model obtained from the experiments was used to estimate and optimize the quantity of ascorbic acid required for the reduction of ≥ 99% Cr(VI) in water. The optimized dosages of ascorbic acid were predicted and experimentally validated for > 99.5% reduction of Cr(VI) (1, 10, 20, and 100 mg/L) in the solutions. Even a solution containing an initial Cr(VI) concentration of 100 mg/L was reduced in concentration ≥ 99.9% with optimal dosage of ascorbic acid (500 mg/L) in the presence of 20 mg/L humic acid. Moreover, the reaction kinetics (kobs-Cr(VI) = 0.71 mM−1 s−1) were sufficient to reduce the ≥ 99.9% Cr(VI) in 20 min. This study sheds new light on the effect of ascorbic acid on Cr(VI) reduction, and provides knowledge fundamental to optimize treatment of Cr(VI) contaminated water to environmentally acceptable endpoints.

