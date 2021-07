Port St. Lucie police report that they have recovered the gun a toddler allegedly used to shoot himself in the head. Police allege that the suspect gave the gun to a friend and asked him to hold onto it. Police say the gun owner, 21-year-old Mohamed Faiyaz, didn’t explain why, he just asked the friend to keep the gun, a Glock 43 9mm pistol, for an undetermined amount of time.