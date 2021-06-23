Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Daviess County, IN

Helping Hands Ministry reopens Saturday

By Special to TH
Washington Times-Herald
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHelping Hands Ministry, located at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 110 N.E. Second St., will once again opens its doors Saturday to serve the community. Now in its sixth year of operation, Helping Hands Ministry (HHM) is a free give-a-way outreach program offered by the Westminster Presbyterian Church. HHM has a large inventory of gently used clothing, used household items, games, toys and books filling 5,000 sq. ft. in the Westminster basement, just across from the courthouse. HHM has an abundant supply of clothing for babies and preschool age children.

www.washtimesherald.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
County
Daviess County, IN
Daviess County, IN
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Toys#Clothing#Charity#Helping Hands Ministry#N E Second St#Hhm#Bakeware
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Preschool
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Walmart
News Break
Charities
Country
China
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Elsa heads toward the coast of Cuba with hurricane potential

(CNN) — Tropical Storm Elsa is nearing the southern shores of Cuba, where the warm, shallow water could help it intensify before landfall. With winds now at 65 mph, Elsa has moved westward, motivating governments to drop advisories for eastern Cuba and Jamaica, according to the National Hurricane Center. But now the Cuban provinces of Matanzas and Cienfuegos are under a hurricane warning, and a hurricane watch has been issued for the province of Camaguey.
AccidentsCBS News

Dozens missing after landslide tears through Japanese resort town

Atami, Japan — Rescue workers slogged through mud and debris Monday looking for dozens feared missing after a giant landslide ripped through a Japanese seaside resort town, killing at least three people. Eighty people were still unaccounted for, according to Shizuoka prefectural disaster management official Takamichi Sugiyama. Officials were preparing to release their names, hoping to reach some who might not have been caught in the landslide.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Bill Cosby says 'people stand in support' of Phylicia Rashad

(CNN) — Bill Cosby issued a statement in support of his former co-star and longtime friend Phylicia Rashad, who earlier apologized for celebrating Cosby's release from prison. Cosby, once known as "America's Dad," was released on Wednesday after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction. At the time Rashad...
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that it is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu,...