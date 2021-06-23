Helping Hands Ministry reopens Saturday
Helping Hands Ministry, located at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 110 N.E. Second St., will once again opens its doors Saturday to serve the community. Now in its sixth year of operation, Helping Hands Ministry (HHM) is a free give-a-way outreach program offered by the Westminster Presbyterian Church. HHM has a large inventory of gently used clothing, used household items, games, toys and books filling 5,000 sq. ft. in the Westminster basement, just across from the courthouse. HHM has an abundant supply of clothing for babies and preschool age children.www.washtimesherald.com