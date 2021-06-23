Cancel
S-Loadout: the Future of Fencing #WearableWednesday

By Takara
adafruit.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHye I am Sam! Since 2016 I am very active in the sport of fencing. One thing that has bugged me from the start was that I had no way of knowing physically how good I was doing. So after one year of studies in IOT I decided, enough was...

blog.adafruit.com
#Fencing#Loadout#Wearablewednesday#Makecode#Cs Discoveries#Code Org#Neopixels#Infrared#Instagram#Toddler Clock#Npi#Maxim#Adafruitdaily Com#Mho S Resistance
Electronicsadafruit.com

Haptic GPS Wristband for Visually Impaired #WearableWednesday

Everyone deserves an accessible world. The Wayband allows the visually impaired to become more independent than ever before. With real-time feedback on their position, direction, and environment, they can more easily explore new areas of their city and break up routines. Eliminating the need for audio means that even in...
Agricultureadafruit.com

Shareable Smartbike #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

Whenever I use my bike I tend to forget to turn on my lights when it gets dark. Also on my bike I don’t have a way of knowing how fast I’m going. So I’ve decided to make a shareable smartbike that keeps track of:. Speed. Location. How long you’ve...
Computersadafruit.com

Building a DIY macOS Big Sur handheld #mac @iketsj

Iketsj on YouTube goes through the steps of building a handheld computer running macOS Big Sur. Is this the world’s first DIY handheld that can run macOS Big Sur? Yes, I know that you can install macOS on UMPCs like on the GPD devices and such, but that’s not a DIY handheld. For those who are asking, the keyboard is a Q9 mini wireless keyboard.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

SymPy: Symbolic Computation in Python

Symbolically Solve an Equation and Calculus in Python. Have you ever wished to solve a math equation in Python? Wouldn’t it be nice if we could solve an algebraic equation like below in one line of code. [-1/2, 0]. …or simply work with math symbols instead of boring Python code?
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Images Generation with Neural Style Transfer and Tensorflow

3 minutes machine learning is a series of tutorials and informative videos related to the world of machine learning. You can find the complete videos on YouTube. The repository contains all the files shown in the videos. This series is in an experimental phase and is developed totally free of charge, for fun and culture! Any feedback is welcome.
Electronicsadafruit.com

New Products 06/30/21 feat. Gray Anodized Aluminum Bumper Feet – Pack of 2!

The Ultimate GPS module you know and love has a glow-up to let it be easily used with any computer, not just microcontrollers! With the built in USB-to-Serial converter, you can now plug-n-play the Ultimate GPS into your computer, laptop, embedded Linux computer, and more. Power and transport data over any micro USB cable, with handy on-board indicator LEDs that let you know fix status and whether data is being received & transmitted.
Agricultureadafruit.com

Stereo VU Meter

In this project, i will show you how to make a simple & easy Vu Meter or Audio Meter using LM3915. A VU meter is also an audio Visualizer that has a group of LEDs as dot or Bar display. VU meters are basically used with the Amplifiers and audio systems to analyze and display the audio spectrum. The LED dot or bar display lights up LEDs-high to low showing the level of the pitch with matching the pattern of bass going high or low. Here in this article, I am going to discuss a VU meter Circuit using the LM3915 IC.
Agricultureadafruit.com

Synthetic Biology Circuits Respond Within Seconds

MIT engineers design a synthetic biology circuit to perform novel functions at faster times. Once sorbitol is detected, the cell stores a memory of the exposure, in the form of a fluorescent protein localized in the nucleus. This memory is also passed on to future cell generations. The circuit can also be reset by exposing it to a different molecule, in this case, a chemical called isopentenyl adenine.
Agricultureadafruit.com

From the Top’s Juneteenth Special

Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

How To Overclock Your Windows 11-Powered Raspberry Pi 4

Windows 11 running on the Raspberry Pi 4 is quite an achievement considering the specifications of a Raspberry Pi 4 fall well below the recommended requirements for Microsoft’s latest OS. Running Windows on the Raspberry Pi is thanks to a dedicated community of developers, led by Amir Dahan, who work at a breakneck speed to create new images and updates ready for the Raspberry Pi.
Agricultureadafruit.com

Learn How to Make Your Workplace Equitable for Trans People

Although NPR published this piece in 2020, privilege should always be working toward equitable workplaces:. Even if employers and coworkers genuinely want to be inclusive, they often aren’t sure where to start. Here are four ways that you can make your workplace — digital or otherwise — more welcoming and equitable for trans people.
Astronomyadafruit.com

NASA Captures Huge Solar Eruption on Film

Solar Orbiter, built in the United Kingdom, has captured its first images of powerful eruptions from the sun. Here’s more from Science Focus:. These events, known as coronal mass ejections (CMEs), are eruptions near the Sun’s surface that blast out into the Solar System. “Coronal mass ejections can cause geomagnetic...
Astronomyadafruit.com

A Tiny but Massive White Dwarf

A white dwarf is what’s left over after a star like the Sun dies. Right now the Sun is happily fusing hydrogen into helium in its core, providing it with the energy we receive as well as the pressure it needs to support the octillion or so tons of material in its outer layers pressing down on the core.
Technologyhackaday.com

Messaging On Signal Via The ESP32

Signal is a popular encrypted messaging app, typically used on smartphones. The cross-platform service can now be used via the ESP32, however, thanks to the work of [Dharmik] and [Tirth]. The demonstration is simple, using an ESP32 microcontroller fitted with two push buttons. When one button is pushed, it increments...
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

E2E Deep Learning: Serverless Image Classification

Build an end-to-end deep learning model to classify real-world images using TensorFlow, Docker, AWS Lambda and API Gateway. In the data science life cycle, deployment is the stage where we can finally put our AI model into practice. Hence, after we build and evaluate the model, we need to deploy it as a solution that helps businesses solve real-world problems. Only from doing this, we can gain feedback from users or stakeholders to refine the model and assess it for performance and impact. In other words, the skill to manage an end-to-end data science project is a must for any data scientist out there.
ComputersRaspberry Pi

Building a business with VNC Connect on Raspberry Pi

Our friends over at RealVNC are having a whale of a time with Raspberry Pi, so they decided to write this guest blog for us. Here’s what they had to say about what their VNC Connect software can do, and how Raspberry Pi can be integrated into industry. Plus, hear about a real-life commercial example.
ComputersPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Raspberry Pi Qwiic pHAT 2.0 for Qwiic or STEMMA QT programming

The development team and engineers over at SparkFun have created a second-generation Qwiic pHAT for STEMMA QT Raspberry Pi programming, offering an affordable entry-level board into the SparkFun’s Qwiic or STEMMA QT ecosystems. The Qwiic pHAT connects to the I2C bus (GND, 3.3V, SDA, and SCL) on your Raspberry Pi mini PC to an array of Qwiic/QT connectors on the HAT and since this system allows for daisy-chaining boards with different addresses, you can plug in as many sensors as you’d like depending on your project application.