Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Win! Neo, the smart kids watch and a Curve to track what you love

By Sponsored
Posted by 
TechRadar
TechRadar
 12 days ago

Want to make your summer special? We're giving away three prize bundles in association with Vodafone, starring Neo, the smart kids watch. Neo is the second designed & connected by Vodafone product. It's a smart kids watch that gives children a sense of independence while letting you stay in touch every step of their adventure.

www.techradar.com
Community Policy
TechRadar

TechRadar

10K+
Followers
26K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

 http://www.techradar.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Vodafone#Pets#Gps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Disney
News Break
Pixar
Related
RelationshipsWashington Post

What to watch with your kids: ‘F9,’ ‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’ and more

Crash-filled action sequel takes itself too seriously. “F9” is the tenth movie in the “Fast & Furious” series (if you include “Hobbes & Shaw”), with the same level of incredible stunts, destruction/carnage, and a focus on the ideas of family and teamwork. This one falls a little short of its immediate predecessors, but “Fast” fans will no doubt be racing to see it. Expect tons of over-the-top cartoonish violence, crashes and explosions, guns and shooting, deaths, fighting, punching, kicking, martial arts, hitting with blunt objects, and large-scale destruction. Language includes a few uses of “s---,” plus “a--hole,” “a--,” “hell,” “damn,” etc. There’s a vaguely sex-related joke (about “compensating”) and two scenes of scantily clad women dancing. Characters share beer and drink whiskey in public spaces. (145 minutes)
ElectronicsThrive Global

Your Smart Watch Should Give You A Break Right Now

My smartwatch keeps telling me what a disappointment I am. Pace, distance, move, stand goals — all my stats all down. And I’m discouraged. But, hey, I’m at the tail end of a global pandemic! I sit all day at my computer, in front of a Zoom screen with my team members and clients staring back at me from their home offices in front of their Zoom screens. It’s exhausting.
ElectronicsPosted by
IBTimes

MWC 2021: NickWatch Is A Kids Smart Watch, But With SpongeBob

The NickWatch pairs Nickelodeon characters with a children's smartwatch. The NickWatch features a number of features for caregivers and parents to communicate with their children. No pricing information has been released, but the watch is expected to be available next year. The NickWatch has just been revealed as part of...
ElectronicsTechRadar

Samsung QN85A Neo QLED 4K TV review

Samsung’s first foray into Mini LED is a resounding success, with this Neo QLED TV delivering blacks that give OLED a run for its money, and highlights that are free from blooming. A stylish design and comprehensive feature-set make for an impressive 4K TV that’s sure to please.
TravelEmily Henderson

What Do Kids Actually Remember And Love About Summer Vacation?

When Brian and I were 29 we spent 2 months backpacking in Southeast Asia during the recession when we had just moved to LA, had no work, and were pretty depressed (we used his uncle’s pilot passes to get over there). We saw so many parents traveling with young kids in Vietnam and Laos, kids in backpacks touring around. We promised each other that when we had kids we would be THOSE people, that we would take them around the world no matter what ages they were, that we wouldn’t let them stop our then “see the world” desire and they would have experiences that would shape them forever. But oh how things have changed. We are decidedly NOT those people, in fact kinda the opposite. Here’s another story…
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Uzo Aduba: What To Watch If You Love The Orange Is The New Black Star

In the last couple of years, Netflix has created some of the best stars around, with some of them starring on their biggest shows, like Stranger Things or Bridgerton. However, when I was a little younger, I was very much into one of Netflix’s first original shows, and that was Orange Is the New Black. In that show, we are introduced to the brilliant and talented Uzo Aduba, known for portraying Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren.
Electronicswindowscentral.com

Grab a new 4K TV, laptop, or other tech in Best Buy's 4th of July sale going on now

Celebrate Independence Day with a brand new TV and watch your fireworks on a beautiful 4K display thanks to Best Buy's 4th of July sale that's discounting tons of electronics and tech products. This sale is only going on during the weekend, so you'll want to check it out while you can. The deals end on Monday, July 5, so they won't last forever. Start with the featured deals at the top, which include some awesome savings on everything from grills to laptops. But move on down through all the categories because just about every section Best Buy has includes a sale or two at least.
Electronicshowtogeek.com

Can You Track Naps on an Apple Watch?

Not everyone gets the six to eight hours of sleep they need at night. An afternoon nap can help, but if you use your Apple Watch to track your health, fitness, activity, and sleep, naps can bring problems. So, let’s look at the shambles that is nap tracking with an...
PhotographyPosted by
TechRadar

Best Instagram alternatives: where should photographers go now?

Over the past couple of years, photographers on Instagram will have noticed a drastic shift in the way it operates. A move away from photography has seen engagement for still images steadily decline as Instagram’s parent company, Facebook, has looked to encourage more video-sharing on the platform. Why would Instagram...
Video GamesVideogamer.com

NEO: The World Ends With You demo arrives tomorrow

Square Enix has announced that upcoming action RPG NEO: The World Ends With You will get a free demo tomorrow on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch ahead of the game’s release next month. The demo will allow players to get their hands on the first two days of the Reaper’s...
RetailThrive Global

Sharon Whiteley of TRU47: “Love what you do”

Make no room for Naysayers. Negative people or those who are just always critical and judgmental need to be eliminated from your life. Period. Your values cannot be compromised or ever rationalized. Believe you can do anything you set out to do. If you don’t hold that view of yourself when starting out, find a wise peer or others who unconditionally are able and willing to be a fortifying mentor, guide, or true friend. Don’t let anyone ever squelch your dreams. Sometimes this is easier said than done. Life is precious and know you have something to contribute to the world.
ElectronicsTechRadar

Xplora XMOVE review

An activity tracker designed to be used by families, the Xplora XMOVE includes gamification and rewards, but operates at a fairly basic level. Build quality isn't perfect, but there's sufficient water resistance for swimming and a comfortable fit at all times. Super lightweight and great value, this Bluetooth-powered activity tracker may not be the most accurate way to track activity, but it’s probably the most fun at this low price.