Win! Neo, the smart kids watch and a Curve to track what you love

Crash-filled action sequel takes itself too seriously. “F9” is the tenth movie in the “Fast & Furious” series (if you include “Hobbes & Shaw”), with the same level of incredible stunts, destruction/carnage, and a focus on the ideas of family and teamwork. This one falls a little short of its immediate predecessors, but “Fast” fans will no doubt be racing to see it. Expect tons of over-the-top cartoonish violence, crashes and explosions, guns and shooting, deaths, fighting, punching, kicking, martial arts, hitting with blunt objects, and large-scale destruction. Language includes a few uses of “s---,” plus “a--hole,” “a--,” “hell,” “damn,” etc. There’s a vaguely sex-related joke (about “compensating”) and two scenes of scantily clad women dancing. Characters share beer and drink whiskey in public spaces. (145 minutes)