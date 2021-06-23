10 Games That Roasted Players For Dying

Dying is part of playing games (and real life), and while it can be a frustrating gameplay experience at times, it’s fun when the games make it fun. There are several ways to do that, of course, but the most obvious one is to alleviate the tension with a joke or a stray, casual, lighthearted jab. We don’t see something like that all too often in games, but when we do, it stands out. Here, we’re going to talk about a few games that do just that, and do it rather well.