Vodafone switches to 100% renewable energy across Europe

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. has switched to renewable energy sources for all the power used at three of its locations: the World Headquarters, Inabe Plant, and Miyoshi Distribution Center. The company has been reducing the total amount of power it uses by introducing production technology innovations and highly efficient equipment as well as other energy-saving initiatives. It has also been installing its own solar and wind power generation equipment. With the recent purchase of green energy (energy produced from natural sources such as wind, geothermal, and solar that does not emit CO2 when generated by a power company), it has cut carbon emissions at the three locations by 3,363 tons. By introducing these changes sequentially at other company operations, Toyoda Gosei plans to reduce its CO2 emissions 25% by 2025.