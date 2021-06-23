Cancel
Energy Industry

Vodafone switches to 100% renewable energy across Europe

By Steve McCaskill
Posted by 
TechRadar
TechRadar
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Vodafone’s entire European network is now powered entirely by renewable energy, furthering its ambition to be ‘net zero’ by 2030 and across it’s enture supply chain by 2040. The Newbury-based operator is now using solar, hydro or wind energy across its mobile and fixed networks, data centres, retail outlet and...

www.techradar.com
#Renewable Energy#Vodafone Group#Wind Energy#European#135hwh#Ford Operators#African
