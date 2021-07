Techland shared more details on Dying Light 2: Stay Human during the Dying 2 Know show. This time the focus was on the enemies we will encounter in the game. There are only a few months left until the release of Dying Light 2. Techland shared more details of their game in another episode of Dying 2 Know, where individual team members talk about the game's development process. This time, the devs focused on the monsters we'll have to face on the streets (and buildings) of the city. Before we move on to the adversaties, it would be appropriate to describe what we've seen on the new gameplay footage.