City of Binghamton Police are sorting out the details of what appears to be an attempted robbery near the downtown central bus terminal. Police got reports at around 3:26 a.m. July 2 from a Lyft ride-share driver of two men approaching his vehicle in what had been construed as a possible attempted carjacking. That apparently wasn’t the case and the men approaching the car may have been related to sketchy accounts of someone being chased by a man with a knife.