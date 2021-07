The third episode of Loki has left us with some other revelation that gives for a few good theories, for entertaining talks about what to expect in future chapters. And that is precisely what we are going to do today, collect some of the most interesting theories that have emerged around the fate of Loki, the Lokis or the universe as a whole. Yes indeed, Keep in mind that, from this moment, we enter fertile ground for the spoiler. So if you haven’t seen the third episode yet, you better stop right here.