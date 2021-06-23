Australian PC Awards 2021 winners: The best of the best in PC

The second and final day of Amazon Prime Day 2021 is here and if you're looking to build a new PC, you're in luck. Currently, you can save up to 46% off select parts including both Intel and AMD processors, RAM, internal SSDs, cooling, and much more. Unfortunately, graphics cards are still sold out just about everywhere as cryptocurrency popularity has spiked again, and just about every high-end card has been scooped up with no return in sight. Regardless, everything else you need to get started on your next build is available and we've handpicked some of the best options for you below.