Microsoft officially unveiled Windows 11 today after a long bout of rumors including a leaked build that revealed a lot of the new features we saw today. We clearly didn’t see everything in the leaked build, however, and Microsoft’s announcement today shows it. Windows 11 is not just a re-skin of Windows 10, but it also changes a lot of the inner workings of Windows, introducing features like Android app support, snap layouts and snap groups, and more. While the new design, present in most parts of the operating system, are certainly news-worthy, some things are more than just a redesign. Today, Microsoft also announced a complete rethinking of the Microsoft Store, Microsoft’s app store for Windows.