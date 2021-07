The harder you work, so the old saying goes, the luckier you get. For Tyrick Mitchell, this has never been the case. Still just 21-years-old, the Palace defender has completed his first full season with the first-team, but it took some fight to get there: an Academy shutdown, injuries at the worst possible times, and a global pandemic that has meant he is still yet to play in front of a full stadium more than a league after his Premier League debut.