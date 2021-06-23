YOCTO Firenze Swiss-made luxury automatic watches include three beautiful collections

Chill your drinks with high-quality ice when you have the GE Profile Opal 2.0 nugget ice maker. This kitchen gadget produces your first batch of ice in 20 minutes and makes a pound of ice per hour. What’s more, the crunchy, chewable ice keeps its flavor and is made from compacted ice flakes. So it’s the ideal ingredient for your cocktails, sodas, and more. And, with its large capacity, it can make up to 24 pounds of ice per day. Moreover, built-in Wi-Fi and voice control with Alexa and Google makes operating the device a breeze. But you can also control it directly from the LED screen. Furthermore, a water tank eliminates the need for an outside water source. Also, the unique design recirculates ice melt back into the reservoir. That way, you always have fresh ice on hand. Finally, keeping this nugget ice maker clean is simple with the advanced self-cleaning system.