Public Safety

Why did McCloskeys plead to lesser gun charges?

 12 days ago

Would you have gone ahead and tried your luck at felony gun charges? Or would you have ‘copped a plea’ to reduced charges? Mark and Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty to lesser charges for pointing guns at protestors in their upscale St. Louis neighborhood last summer …. The couple agreed to...

Public Safety
Politics
Helena, MT

Helena man pleads guilty to meth, weapons charges

A Helena man has pleaded guilty to trafficking methamphetamine and for possessing a stolen gun, officials said Tuesday. Robert Raymond Fasuga, 38, pleaded guilty Monday during an arraignment and plea change hearing to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth and to possession of a stolen firearm, Acting U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said.
The Daily World

Former director pleads to lesser charge in theft of Ocean Shores Chamber funds

Former Ocean Shores Chamber of Commerce director Piper Marie Leslie entered an Alford plea of guilty to attempted theft in the second degree — a gross misdemeanor — in Grays Harbor Superior Court on Monday afternoon. In August 2020, a year after she resigned from the chamber, she was charged...
Florida State
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Race-baiting Florida broadcaster, arrested in FBI raid, pleads guilty to gun charges

Internet broadcaster Paul Miller, known for racially charged rants, admitted Tuesday to stockpiling ammunition in his home in Fort Lauderdale. Miller, a New Jersey native with two previous felony convictions, took a plea deal and pleaded guilty to three weapons charges stemming from an FBI raid of his home in March. Although the raid involved the FBI’s terrorism task force, no one explained in ...
California State

California Man Pleads Guilty to methamphetamine charges

Yesterday, a California man pleaded guilty to a drug charge before United States District Court Judge Stephen Limbaugh, Jr. 36-year-old Dexter Elcan, of South Gate, CA, pleaded guilty to one count of Possession with the intent to Distribute 50 grams or more of meth. On July 11, 2020, officers learned that Elcan was traveling to Missouri and that he had shipped a package by UPS from California to a residence in Poplar Bluff. The officers watched the UPS delivery person put the package on the porch. Elcan came out of the home, picked up the package, and carried it back into the home. When officers knocked on the door, Elcan ran out another door and tried to escape. Other officers followed him and he was captured a short distance away. He tried to break his cell phone and burn the UPS receipt for mailing the package. Elcan was unsuccessful in destroying either item. Officers recovered the package delivered to the home that Elcan picked up. The package held 446 grams of a mixture or substance containing meth. Elcan faces a minimum sentence of ten years incarceration, up to a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. Elcan’s sentencing is set for September 8, 2021 in Cape Girardeau.
Fergus Falls, MN

Canadian man pleads guilty to gun charge after trooper stops him with big cache of guns

A man found with 67 guns and a cache of high-capacity ammunition magazines in his pickup truck near Fergus Falls has pleaded guilty to federal firearms charges. The U.S. Attorney for Minnesota, Anders Folk, said Dayne Adrian Sitladeen, 29, was in a truck doing nearly 100 miles an hour on Interstate 94, when he was spotted by a state trooper on Jan. 10. The charges against him say the trooper pulled the vehicle over, smelled marijuana and searched the truck.
Huntington, WV
Shore News Network

Huntington Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Charge

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Huntington man pleaded guilty today to a federal drug charge. According to court documents, on October 14, 2020, Cecil Monroe Bowman, 66, was pulled over by the West Virginia State Police. After giving Troopers consent to search his vehicle, Troopers found 23 grams of heroin under the driver’s seat. Bowman admitted he intended to sell the heroin.
Military

Quantico Marine pleads not guilty to Capitol riot charges

An active-duty U.S. Marine stationed at Quantico has pleaded not guilty to nine counts — including assaulting a police officer — in connection to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Maj. Christopher Warnagiris entered the plea during a video arraignment in federal court in D.C. The 40-year-old is...
Nicholas County, WV

Nicholas County man pleads guilty to gun charge stemming from 2019 incident

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Nicholas County man pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal gun crime stemming from an alleged domestic violence incident in 2019. Michael Walker, 41, of Craigsville, is accused of being in possession of a firearm after he was convicted of a misdemeanor domestic violence crime, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in West Virginia.
Public Safety

St. Louis Gun Couple Pleads Guilty to Crimes, Buys More Guns

The St. Louis husband and wife who pointed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters last summer have pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges and agreed to hand over the guns they wielded during the incident. But just a few days later, the husband, Mark McCloskey, proudly announced that the household had already acquired a new gun, an AR-15—the same style weapon he waved at the protesters.
Saint Louis, MO
WashingtonExaminer

McCloskeys get new guns after firearms confiscation

The St. Louis couple who brandished weapons while staring down Black Lives Matter demonstrators have gotten new weapons to replace their confiscated firearms. Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who days ago pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges for aiming guns at protesters in June 2020 at the height of the protests after George Floyd's death, have gotten new AR-15-style guns to replace the firearms state authorities will destroy as part of their plea bargains.
Alton, IL

Felon charged for possession of stun gun

EDWARDSVILLE — An Alton man was charged Thursday with being a felon in possession of a weapon. John L. Hampton II, 45, of Alton, was charged July 1 with unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 2 felony. The case was presented by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.
Effingham County, IL

Mode woman charged with arson pleads guilty to lesser count

EFFINGHAM — A Mode woman charged with residential arson pleaded guilty to a lesser count in Effingham County Circuit Court Monday. Bettyann Conner, 37, pleaded guilty to criminal damage to property between $10,000 and $100,000, a Class 3 felony. The Class 1 felony count of residential arson under the accountability theory was dismissed. When a person is charged under the accountability theory, a defendant can be held liable for the action of another if he or she helped plan or commit a crime. Conner implicated Derrick J. Kuhlman, 44, in setting fire to his ex-wife's house in Shumway last year.