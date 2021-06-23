Expanded mail-in voting not among 37 voting bills up for debate

BOSTON — There are dozens of bills lawmakers will discuss during a virtual hearing of the Joint Committee on Election Laws, but none relate to expanded mail-in voting.

During the pandemic, the state made it possible for people to vote by mail without an excuse, it proved to be popular, but lawmakers have been unable to reach an agreement on a consensus bill. The impact could be significant as local elections in July could be impacted and the same goes for preliminary municipal elections scheduled for fall, according to Secretary of the Commonwealth, William Galvin.

Some of the bills that are being debated Wednesday include a proposal to allow for ranked-choice voting in local elections, give 17-year-olds the chance to vote if they turn 18 by the time of a special election or general election, and a bill extending voting rights in municipal elections to non-citizens.

The virtual hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m.

[ GOP filibuster blocks Democrats' big voting rights bill ]

The State House News Service contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2021 Cox Media Group