Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Expanded mail-in voting not among 37 voting bills up for debate

By Evan White, Boston 25 News
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ypWm2_0acoLqyo00

BOSTON — There are dozens of bills lawmakers will discuss during a virtual hearing of the Joint Committee on Election Laws, but none relate to expanded mail-in voting.

During the pandemic, the state made it possible for people to vote by mail without an excuse, it proved to be popular, but lawmakers have been unable to reach an agreement on a consensus bill. The impact could be significant as local elections in July could be impacted and the same goes for preliminary municipal elections scheduled for fall, according to Secretary of the Commonwealth, William Galvin.

Some of the bills that are being debated Wednesday include a proposal to allow for ranked-choice voting in local elections, give 17-year-olds the chance to vote if they turn 18 by the time of a special election or general election, and a bill extending voting rights in municipal elections to non-citizens.

The virtual hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m.

[ GOP filibuster blocks Democrats' big voting rights bill ]

The State House News Service contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2021 Cox Media Group

Community Policy
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
37K+
Followers
54K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Elections
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Elections
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
City
Boston, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#Municipal Elections#Bills#Election#Democrats#Commonwealth#Billgalvin4ma#Evanwhiteiii#Gop#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Elsa heads toward the coast of Cuba with hurricane potential

(CNN) — Tropical Storm Elsa is nearing the southern shores of Cuba, where the warm, shallow water could help it intensify before landfall. With winds now at 65 mph, Elsa has moved westward, motivating governments to drop advisories for eastern Cuba and Jamaica, according to the National Hurricane Center. But now the Cuban provinces of Matanzas and Cienfuegos are under a hurricane warning, and a hurricane watch has been issued for the province of Camaguey.
AccidentsCBS News

Dozens missing after landslide tears through Japanese resort town

Atami, Japan — Rescue workers slogged through mud and debris Monday looking for dozens feared missing after a giant landslide ripped through a Japanese seaside resort town, killing at least three people. Eighty people were still unaccounted for, according to Shizuoka prefectural disaster management official Takamichi Sugiyama. Officials were preparing to release their names, hoping to reach some who might not have been caught in the landslide.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Bill Cosby says 'people stand in support' of Phylicia Rashad

(CNN) — Bill Cosby issued a statement in support of his former co-star and longtime friend Phylicia Rashad, who earlier apologized for celebrating Cosby's release from prison. Cosby, once known as "America's Dad," was released on Wednesday after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction. At the time Rashad...
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that it is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu,...