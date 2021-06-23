Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Next ‘Transformers’ Movie Will Be Called ‘Rise of the Beasts’

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
B98.5
B98.5
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Congratulations, Beast Wars fans. It looks like your time has finally come again. The team behind the Transformers film franchise formally announced the plan for the next movie in the franchise today. It will be titled Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, adapting the Transformers: Beast Wars cartoons of the 1990s. The human stars will be In the Heights’ Anthony Ramos and Judas and the Black Messiah’s Dominique Fishback. The director will be Steven Caple Jr., who previously directed Creed II.

b985.fm
Community Policy
B98.5

B98.5

Augusta, ME
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

B98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Cullen
Person
Michael Bay
Person
Dominique Fishback
Person
Anthony Ramos
Person
Steven Caple Jr.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beast Wars#Beasts#Transformers#The Black Messiah#Maximals#Megatron#Scourge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Cartoons
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviesvitalthrills.com

Paramount Announces New Title – Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Paramount Pictures has released the new title for the upcoming Transformers film today during a virtual event with director Steven Caple Jr. and producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura, along with stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback. The new title is Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Paramount also confirmed plot details during...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Blade Star Has Some Extremely Blunt Thoughts About Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow Movie

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Marvel fans are surely rejoicing as the long-delayed Black Widow is finally heading to screens in the coming week. While many fans can’t wait to feast their eyes on Natasha Romanoff’s solo adventure, critics have already seen it, and many are quite high on the spy thriller. However, not everyone is as impressed. Blade alum Stephen Dorff recently aired some thoughts on the Scarlett Johansson-led movie, and they’re extremely blunt.
MoviesCollider

Exclusive: 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Adds Ron Perlman as Voice of Optimus Primal

Ron Perlman has been tapped to voice Optimus Primal in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Collider has exclusively learned. Optimus Primal is the fearless leader of the Maximals, and though Perlman did not voice Primal in the original Beast Wars: Transformers series -- that was Garry Chalk -- he did voice the character in the animated series Transformers: Power of the Primes. And for those wondering, yes, Peter Cullen will return to voice Optimus Prime in the character's G1 robot form, and the movie's plot will reveal why the Cybertronian has a connection to Earth and humanity.
MoviesFandango

This Week in Movie News: ‘Star Wars: Rogue Squadron’ Movie Lands a Writer, Tilda Swinton to Star in Another Wes Anderson Movie and More

Need a quick recap of the past week in movie news? Here are the highlights:. The next Star Wars script: While the Star Wars franchise has been limited to streaming television series lately, the next feature film installment is fueling up. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lucasfilm has hired Love and Monsters and Dora and the Lost City of Gold co-writer Matthew Robinson, to handle script duties on Star Wars: Rogue Squadron. Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman) will be at the helm as the first woman director of a Star Wars movie. This will be the first theatrical release set in the galaxy far, far away since 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker, and it is currently due to arrive on the big screen on December 22, 2023.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Megan Fox Wants To Be A Part Of The MCU Or DCEU Franchises

Megan Fox has been acting for more than two decades now. First appearing in Holiday in the Sun, Fox has accomplished a lot in her 20-year career, including starring in the Transformers films, as well as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles live-action movies. But as she enters her third decade...
MoviesPosted by
CBS News

Quentin Tarantino: From the screen to the page

Hollywood, it seems, was built on movies that were built on books. We all know that Don Corleone was a literary legend first, as was Mary Poppins, and that shark in "Jaws." So, it might surprise you that the book that inspired Quentin Tarantino's epic "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" was actually written after the film.
Pierre, SDCapital Journal

Mike at the Movies

I don’t do horror movies for two reasons: They’re either not scary or they are scary enough to force me to space out clips of it over a span of several years — as John Carpenter’s “The Thing” did. This week, however, I took a chance on the latest installment of “The Conjuring,” starring Pittsburgh’s — or at least Carnegie Mellon’s — favorite son, Patrick Wilson. Though it appeared at Pierre 123 State Theatre, it left the local big screen by the time you read this.
MoviesNME

Stephen Dorff “embarrassed” for Scarlett Johansson for appearing in “garbage” ‘Black Widow’

Stephen Dorff has said that he’s “embarrassed” for Scarlett Johansson for starring in the new Marvel film Black Widow, which he said “looks like garbage”. The film, which comes to cinemas next week (July 7), sees Johansson make her first starring role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, bringing her character Natasha Romanoff – aka Black Widow – to centre stage.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

6 New Netflix, Amazon Prime, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another batch of new movies and shows have touched down on Netflix, Amazon, and HBO Max – and there are plenty of new additions to keep you entertained from Friday through to Sunday. If you're planning a movie night for the weekend, you're in luck, from brand new releases to old favorites, there's plenty of choice on the streamers this week.