Obituaries for June 23
Benito Delos Santos Abellera, 101, of Pahala died May 27 at Ka‘u Hospital. Born in Tayug, Pangasinan, Philippines, he was retired from Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Co. as a hand harvester and member of the Pahala Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Visitation 2-3 p.m. Sunday (June 27) at Dodo Mortuary Chapel. Funeral service at 3 p.m. Cremation to follow. Face masks and social distancing required. Survived by sons, Alfonso (Zoraida) Abellera, Ernest (Pilar) Abellera and Efren (Maile) Abellera of Pahala; daughters, Juanita Gacura and Lolita (George) Pagulayan of Philippines; daughter-in-law, Florintina Abellera of Philippines; 22 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.www.hawaiitribune-herald.com