The Southwest Area Plan (SWAP) has lain dormant for a year, its progress stalled by the onset of the pandemic and the need for Telluride Town Council and town officials to focus on the public health crisis. But now, SWAP is back on the table and with it an opportunity to move forward with utilizing town-owned land for hundreds of new housing units, in addition to increased parking capacity and other community-centered uses for the approximately 32 acres that extends east from Black Bear Road to South Davis and Tomboy streets. At Tuesday’s meeting, in an afternoon work session, two council members, Geneva Shaunette and Adrienne Christy, urged their colleagues to waste no time in moving forward with implementation of the conceptual plan, citing the area’s acute housing crisis.