Fast, faster, fastest: Ranking 20 years of ‘Fast and Furious’ movies

By ADAM GRAHAM
CharlotteObserver.com
 12 days ago

When "The Fast and the Furious" hit screens on June 22, 2001, there was little indication it would kick off an industry-rocking franchise that would bring in billions at the box office and would still be going strong 20 years later. That first film — which introduced Vin Diesel's Dominic...

www.charlotteobserver.com
Movies/Film

Every ‘Fast and Furious’ Film Ranked From Worst to Best, Including ‘F9’

F9 has finally hit theaters, and you know what that means: it’s time to fire up a new ranking of the entire Fast and Furious franchise so far. Ranking these movies from worst to best is a brand new concept that has never been done before on /Film or anywhere else on the entire Internet, so please take a minute to familiarize yourself with this unheard-of concept, and then dive in to discover the definitive order of these ridiculous, lovable, and utterly insane action movies.
MoviesCollider

Jordana Brewster on ‘F9’ and the Unusual Way They Trained for the Tokyo Action Scene

With director Justin Lin’s F9 now playing around the world, I recently had the chance to speak with Jordana Brewster about making the sequel. As you’ve seen in the trailers, F9 sees Dom (Diesel) enjoying his quiet life off the grid with his wife (Michelle Rodriguez) and son but is pulled back to the action when his estranged brother (John Cena) comes back into his life. As you can easily surmise, this causes Dom and his “family” to have to come together to stop Cena from carrying out his master plan. F9 (Fast and Furious 9) also stars Tej Parker (Chris “Ludacris” Bridges), Roman Pearce (Tyrese Gibson), Han Lue (Sung Kang), Mia Toretto (Jordana Brewster), Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel), Sean Boswell (Lucas Black), Twinkie (Bow Wow), Earl Hu (Jason Tobin), Magdalene Shaw (Helen Mirren), and The Fate of the Furious villain Cipher (Charlize Theron). Also joining the cast are J. D. Pardo, Shea Whigham, Anna Sawai, Michael Rooker, Finn Cole, Vinnie Bennett, Ozuna, and Francis Ngannou.
MoviesCNET

Fast and Furious 9 review: The Godfather II of Vin Diesel movies

Vroom! Bwoosh! Flex! Vin Diesel! John Cena! At long last, it's Fast and Furious 9. Cars! Magnets! Explosions! None of it matters! Caaaars!. Originally planned for May last year, Fast and Furious 9 (formerly known as F9) will be released tomorrow, Thursday June 24. Back in the early days of the COVID pandemic, F9 was one of the first blockbusters to bump its release date, and now seems to have got the timing exactly right as it lands when theaters are reopening in the US and UK. Obviously you should follow local guidelines and attend any venue only if you feel safe and comfortable, because after all, it's only a movie. But however and whenever you see Fast and Furious 9, rest assured that what you're going to see is a movie. Like, possibly the movie-est movie that ever movied.
Moviessumnernewscow.com

CultureCow: Fast and Furious 9 is not a good movie, but a great time

Commentary by Devin McCue, Sumner Newscow — Happy Friday. This weekend, the Wellington Regent will be showing F9: The Fast Saga, which I hope many of you will be able to see. For a lot of people, the only significance this movie holds is the number they stuck in the title; how did they manage to make nine of these movies?
Movies/Film

The Final ‘Fast and Furious’ Movies Will Begin Filming Next Year, and “There’s a Lot More to Come” Regarding Justice For Han

With F9 in the rearview mirror, fans are already looking ahead to the future of the Fast and Furious franchise – especially after this latest movie left us with such a tantalizing mid-credits scene. Star/producer Vin Diesel, director Justin Lin, and actor Sung Kang, who plays Han in the franchise, have offered a few teases about what to expect as the franchise rolls toward its grand conclusion, and you can read their latest quotes below. Light spoilers for F9 ahead.
MoviesNBC News

'F9,' the new 'Fast & Furious' movie, stays on brand by reveling in its ridiculousness

After “The Fate of the Furious” — the eighth installment in the “Fast & Furious” franchise — roared through its climactic finale on a Russian ice plain, a friend of mine joked, “Where are they going to go next? The moon?” Flash-forward four years: “F9,” out Friday, has no moon sequence, but a couple of the guys do go into space. Many people at my advance screening laughed at how ludicrous it was. (And in it, Ludacris was.)
MoviesHanford Sentinel

Filmaniacs: The 'Fast Saga' revs back into theaters

Summer is back and fueled by a high-octane thrill ride! “F9: The Fast Saga,” the newest entry in the “Fast and Furious” franchise is here. Vin Diesel returns playing Dominic Toretto, the face of series and he’s bringing his “family” with him. It’s been four years since the last installment...
MoviesPopculture

'Fast and the Furious' Watch List: How to Stream Every Movie Before 'F9'

After facing numerous delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, the latest addition to the Fast and Furious franchise is finally here! On Friday, June 25, F9 made its theatrical debut, but before fans head to the theater to watch the latest installment, they may want to rewatch the first eight films, which are thankfully available for streaming.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Big F9 Questions That We Need Fast And Furious 10 To Address

SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for F9. If you have yet to see to movie, proceed at your own risk!. There is no way of getting around it, F9 took things to the next level even in a franchise that has a reputation of consistently upping the ante. But, once your nerves calm down and you come back to Earth after watching Vin Diesel go all Captain America by taking out a room of highly-trained soldiers and Tyrese Gibson and Ludacris literally fly a Pontiac Fiero into space, there’s a good chance you’re wondering where the series, specifically Fast and Furious 10, goes from here.
Movies104.1 WIKY

Blockbusters are back: New ‘Fast & Furious’ aims to jolt US movie-going

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Hollywood is finally revving up the summer blockbuster engines for the first time since COVID-19 idled the movie business. “F9,” the ninth installment in the popular “Fast & Furious” saga, hits U.S. and Canadian cinemas on Thursday night. The movie is the first big-budget action spectacle being released exclusively in theaters this year.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Box Office: 'F9' Expected to Hit $126 Million Over Holiday Weekend

“F9,” the ninth installment in the “Fast and Furious” franchise, is holding its own at the top of the domestic box office charts in its second week of release. Over the Fourth of July long weekend, the action flick is expected to add another $32.9 million to its gross from 4,203 theaters, raising its cume to a stunning $126 million. In the film’s debut last weekend, it earned $70 million, smashing the record for the highest-grossing opening since the onset of COVID-19. “F9” has surpassed the $100 million benchmark in record time, an honor that only two other films during the pandemic — “A Quiet Place II” and “Godzilla vs. Kong” — have been able to achieve.
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Fast and Furious spin-off about Cipher in development

Vin Diesel has asked the Fast and Furious writers room to get cracking on a new spin-off featuring Cipher (Charlize Theron). Theron revealed the news while talking to Variety, explaining that Diesel wants Theron’s cyber-terrorist to be the focus of her very own solo action movie. Unfortunately, she couldn’t offer and more details on the project other than that.
Moviesnewsbrig.com

F9 review: The Fast and Furious movies have a Dom problem

With eight sequels, a spinoff movie, multiple video games, an adult coloring book, a Funko board game, and one animated Netflix series (featuring a Mr. Clean-like cartoon Vin Diesel) in the rearview mirror, Fast & Furious should be a fully formed cinematic universe in a spectacle-making groove. But F9 finds longtime series director Justin Lin doing doughnuts in the franchise parking lot.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why F9’s Justin Lin Had ‘Spirited’ Arguments With The Studio Over The Title Of Fast And Furious 6

Justin Lin and the Fast & Furious film series go way back. After helming 2006’s Tokyo Drift, Lin returned to helm Fast & Furious, Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6 and now the recently-released F9. So clearly Universal Pictures likes what Lin brings to the table with this franchise, but that doesn’t mean the studio and filmmaker haven’t had disagreements. For instance, Lin revealed that he argued with Universal about the title of Fast & Furious 6.