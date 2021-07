Writing for a video game website, I get dozens of emails a day from developers large and small trying to pimp their games. Too many, in fact, which is why I have a few ground rules that determine whether or not I’ll waste my time reading a pitch or not. My first rule is to skip over any email with a subject line that name-drops other, more prominent properties. There are only so many times I can see some variation of “Inspired by Stranger Things” before I just stop caring. And yet, with that rule firmly in place, I still opened a late-night email for the Boreal Tenebrae trailer. Maybe it was because I had literally just finished watching Eraserhead and the subject line also mentioned Twin Peaks. Whatever pushed me to open it, I’m glad I did because this game looks crazy. Or at least, the trailer does.