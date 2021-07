So we were driving to my cousin's house for a BBQ the other day and what do we see as we drive up to his house?!? A BEAR! Bears scare the pants off me but at the same time I marvel at them. They're incredible forces of nature. I have an agreement with all bears...they sleep in the woods and I don't. Now that arrangement has worked just fine for us so far. However, our little contract did not cover an unexpected encounter as I visit my cousin.