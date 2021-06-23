Delicate & Haunting Wedding Style at Salubria Manor House
It doesn't matter how many times we run into a wedding inspiration at stunning wedding venueSalubria, that organic crumbling wall look and those unforgettable archways never cease to take our breath away. It's the most perfect setting for a timeless, elegant affair. Pair that with an abundance of mauve and blush blooms from Janna Brown Design Co. and there you have it - the hauntingly beautiful wedding of our dreams! Check out the full gallery captured by Fine Art Curation member Liz Andolina to see why we're so obsessed with this day...