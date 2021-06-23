Delicate & Haunting Wedding Style at Salubria Manor House

From the bride, Jenn: "Our love story began as freshmen at West Virginia University. Through parties and tailgates we both became aware of one another and both were interested before a formal introduction. After Dale found out which bar I’d be attending with a mutual friend he made sure to be at that bar to get a formal introduction.From that moment on our love story began! Our nights & days were spent with one another learning about one another. We were amazed how our sense of humor was perfectly synced as well as similar interests. Meals in the student cafeteria turned into all day affairs - we’d go in for lunch and not come out until after dinner because we’d be too caught up and comfortable spending time with one another and talking. Evenings turned into wee hours of the morning walking over to the local McDonalds across from our dorm to go when they served breakfast (5am), we couldn’t get enough of one another.