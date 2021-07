JT Seagreaves had two football camps at the University of Wisconsin, six basketball games and a track meet over the span of six days this month. It was a non-stop schedule that bore fruit — Seagreaves earned a scholarship offer from the football program for his standout showings at those camps June 3 and 7. After an official visit to campus over the weekend that included time at Memorial Union Terrace and at coach Paul Chryst’s house, Seagreaves accepted the offer Monday, becoming the third class of 2022 commit and giving UW a quickly rising prospect.