Old Saybrook industrial building and site sold for $640,000
OLD SAYBROOK — The former Pye & Hogan manufacturing plant on Elm Street has been sold, according to the real estate brokers who oversaw the deal. The 31,000-square-foot industrial building at 167-1 Elm St., Old Saybrook sold for $640,000. The building was purchased by a limited liability company, Cross Road LLC, whose principal member is Mark Robert Bussolotti, according to the Connecticut Secretary of the State’s office.www.nhregister.com