If there's one name that has earned both the utter ire and reluctant admiration of Minnesotans everywhere it's Kris Lindahl's. His billboards are infamous -- his obnoxious, grinning mug and arms spread wide spreading across the state. His ads have been seen on busses, trains and planes. Billboards featuring the real estate tycoon (is he technically a tycoon yet? We're going to call him a tycoon) have spread their way from the Twin Cities up I-35 towards Duluth and I-94 towards Moorhead; recently they've even been seen as far away as Colorado.