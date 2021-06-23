Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Rachel Zegler to play Snow White in live-action Disney film

By Staff
wbyz94.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEntertainment Weekly confirmed Tuesday that 20-year-old Rachel Zegler will star as Snow White in a new live-action Disney film, an upcoming adaptation of the 1937 animated Disney film. Production is expected to begin in 2022. Marc Webb will direct the remake, which is described ‘as a new take on the...

www.wbyz94.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Webb
Person
Justin Paul
Person
Steven Spielberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Film#Entertainment Weekly#West Side Story
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

SHAZAM! - FURY OF THE GODS Star Rachel Zegler Cast As Disney's Live-Action SNOW WHITE

There's been a lot of positive chatter surrounding Rachel Zegler's work as Maria in Steven Spielberg's retelling of West Side Story, and it's clear she's about to hit the big time. After recently landing a lead role in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the actress is now being lined up to take on the title role in Disney's upcoming live-action Snow White remake.
TV & VideosGeekTyrant

Teaser Trailer for Amazon's Live-Action CINDERELLA Movie

Amazon has gone ahead and made their own live-action take on the classic fairytale Cinderella, and today we have our first look at it thanks to a teaser trailer that was released. Cinderella is described as “a musically driven, bold new take on the traditional story you grew up with....
TV & Videosmanofmany.com

New On Disney+ in July 2021

As we all make our way through the endless cavalcade of content filling up on screens, squaring our eyes and shortening our lifespans (presumably, we don’t know), it’s time we turn our attention to Disney+. The gargantuan media giant’s all-encompassing collection of films, new series and stunning originals has been dropping blockbuster releases at a near-daily rate, and we for one, can’t get enough. Marvel movies aside, Disney+ has a bevy of gnarly new shows to watch out for, and we want to make sure you don’t miss a second. This time around, it’s a boatload of shark content. From Shark Attack Files to When Sharks Attack to Shark Gangs to Playing With Sharks, Disney’s July content schedule is doing its best to make sure you never go into the water again. Anyways, here’s everything coming to Disney+ in July 2021.
MoviesMovieWeb

Jack Black Falls Hard for Ice Cube's Mom in Oh Hell No

The combination of School of Rock star Jack Black and 22 Jump Street's Ice Cube is oh so good that it's incredible no one has thought of pairing them up before. Well, paired up they are for Sony Pictures' upcoming comedy Oh Hell No, which is set to be directed by Bad Trip helmer Kitao Sakurai, with Matt Tolmach producing through his Matt Tolmach Productions with Black and Roz Music.
TV & VideosInside the Magic

Here’s What’s Coming to Disney+ in August!

Where has the summer gone? It seems like just yesterday we were celebrating the beginning of summer with the release of Raya and the Last Dragon to all subscribers and the start of Marvel’s hit new series, Loki. Now, Disney has released its August lineup — which means no Loki and kids gearing up for school.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Disney Plus Added 10 New Movies/TV Shows Today

July is here, and Disney Plus is kicking off the month with a solid haul this Friday 2nd. 10 titles in total have been added to the Mouse House’s streaming service today, offering up a bunch of original TV episodes, some Disney Channel content and a nostalgic 90s movie. Check out the full list below and then read on for our pick of the highlights:
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

Farewell to These 12 TV Shows That Just Got Canceled

The broadcast ax has fallen, and though the dust hasn't settled yet, at least 12 shows have been canceled over the last month as major networks cleaned house to make room for new shows on their fall rosters. Among the series destined for TV's graveyard are The Moodys on Fox,...
TV ShowsPosted by
BGR.com

This mind-bending thriller on Netflix just rocketed to #1 on the charts

One of the most-watched shows on Netflix right is not a “Netflix” show at all. It’s actually Manifest, a just-canceled NBC drama series about passengers on a turbulent plane flight who end up landing years after their plane took off — only to find that the world has seemed to fast-forward, presuming them all dead and gone for years. It’s a trippy, mind-bending premise for a show that also represents the kind of creative risk that the legacy networks such as NBC don’t experiment with often enough. And right on cue, following Netflix now streaming two of the show’s three seasons,...
Shawnee, OKShawnee News-Star

Movie listings starting July 2

Cinema Centre 8 is now open for matinees Friday through Sunday and late afternoon matinees Monday through Thursday. Movies 6 at Shawnee Mall is now open seven days a week. They open at 12:45 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Monday through Thursday, they open at 6:45 p.m. All concession...
MoviesPopculture

'Willy Wonka' Star Shares Touching Gene Wilder Story on Film's 50th Anniversary

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory celebrated its 50th anniversary on Wednesday, inspiring many of the film's stars to share their fond memories of working with the late Gene Wilder, who starred as the title character in the classic musical. Julie Dawn Cole, who played Veruca Salt, recalled how Wilder made sure the older actors on the set looked after her after discovering her parents were not with her in Germany. Wilder died in August 2016 at 83.
TV ShowsTVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on July 2

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Friday, July 2 heads into the holiday weekend with a trio of new movies. If you forgot Mother's Day this year, you can watch Mother's Day (No. 7), the 2016 Garry Marshall film with a cast that includes Julia Roberts, Jennifer Aniston, and more in the latest forced holiday film that nobody asked for. If you're into mindless action, 2012's Underworld: Awakening (No. 5) and 2021's Dynasty Warriors (No. 9) will do the trick.
TV & VideosPopculture

Netflix's Newest True Crime Addition is 'Sickening' Viewers

Netflix's newest true-crime documentary is "sickening" viewers. It's called Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey, and it tells the true story of a teenager who was kidnapped, sexually assaulted and brutalized in Florida in 1984. The gruesome story has viewers fuming on social media. Warning: this article contains spoilers...
Moviesyounghollywood.com

4 Old Hollywood Classics That Deserve a Remake -- And Who Should Star In Them!

( © Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images) During the 2021 Oscars, the first trailer for Steven Spielberg’s remake of the West Side Story starring Ansel Elgort and newcomer Rachel Zegler premiered. The official sneak peek of the upcoming movie made us realize that remakes can be tricky… but they can also be pretty great if done well. It is always exciting to see a new director’s spin on a classic with an entirely new cast!
MoviesFandango

This Week in Movie News: ‘Star Wars: Rogue Squadron’ Movie Lands a Writer, Tilda Swinton to Star in Another Wes Anderson Movie and More

Need a quick recap of the past week in movie news? Here are the highlights:. The next Star Wars script: While the Star Wars franchise has been limited to streaming television series lately, the next feature film installment is fueling up. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lucasfilm has hired Love and Monsters and Dora and the Lost City of Gold co-writer Matthew Robinson, to handle script duties on Star Wars: Rogue Squadron. Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman) will be at the helm as the first woman director of a Star Wars movie. This will be the first theatrical release set in the galaxy far, far away since 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker, and it is currently due to arrive on the big screen on December 22, 2023.
Moviestalesbuzz.com

Sarah Goldberg & Jimmy Akingbola Join Movie ‘Freegard’ – Talesbuzz

EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Goldberg (Barry) and Jimmy Akingbola (In The Long Run) have joined the cast of UK thriller Freegard, which is in production in London. As previously revealed, cast is led by James Norton (Little Women), Gemma Arterton (The King’s Man), Shazad Latif (Star Trek Discovery), Marisa Abela (Industry), Edwina Findley (The Wire), and Julian Barratt (The Mighty Boosh).
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

W2W2nite 7/2/21: Disney Jr. ; Disney+ ; AppleTV+

A new mission finds the Bad Batch helping a former enemy. This Emmy and NAACP Image Award-nominated musical series is created, written and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Loren Bouchard, alongside Grammy Award winner Josh Gad and Emmy Award winner Nora Smith. The star-studded ensemble cast features Josh Gad,...