Maggie Bryant, N.C. Central University's Oldest Living Graduate, Turns 106 Next Month
The morning sun rose early last Friday and by noon it was hotter than a red Porsche in the projects. Despite the broiling temperatures, there was a touch on revelry in the air on the campus of N.C. Central University. A small group of people dressed in their Sunday best had gathered at the Durham home of the university's late founder James E. Shepard to witness the taking of an official photograph of the school’s oldest living graduate, Maggie Poole Bryant.indyweek.com