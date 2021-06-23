Maggie Bryant, N.C. Central University's Oldest Living Graduate, Turns 106 Next Month

Founder and owner of Raleigh's Liberation Station Bookstore. Why did you create the Liberation Station Bookstore?. In 2019, my family was going through a massive transition. We were falling on difficult times financially, but our children were still dreaming. Our oldest son, Langston, was like, “Mom, I really want to start writing books, and I want to be able to sell the books.” We went to Barnes & Noble, and it was difficult finding the type of books that he wanted to write and books that represented our children. My husband and I sat down and asked, “What’s in our account,” and we didn’t really have a lot.