Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

A First Person Experience of Travel in Europe Now

By Karen Escalera
miamicurated.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat’s it like to travel in Europe as an American now? Here’s a first person account of the first leg on our trip and first stop, Turkey, a favorite of ours, along with my picks for hotel, sights, restaurants and a guide. Bottom line, it’s easier than I anticipated, there are a lot of safety protocols in place such as health forms for visitors, and a few restrictions that are pretty much respected. It was wonderful, too, to not have any crowds in what is one of the most beautiful months of the year here. We combined the Istanbul visit with a trip to the little touristed region of Southeastern Turkey, once ancient Mesopotamia, crossed by the Tigris and the Euphrates Rivers, with unique sights, and the capital of the kebab and baklava for you foodies.Read about this in Part 2.

www.miamicurated.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Tips#Travel Guides#Topkapi Palace#Pcr#The Istanbul Card#Turkish Airlines#Americans#The Grand Bazaar#Chanel#Iznik Classics#Roman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
International Travel
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
News Break
Travel
Country
Greece
Related
TravelTravelPulse

Why Travel Advisors Should Sell YOLO Travel Experiences

After a long trying year for the tourism industry, travel is finally coming back in earnest. Beginning early last summer already, destinations and resorts were slowly opening back up with limited capacity, and airports began seeing more and more travelers as the year went on. As of recently, though, Americans...
EconomyTravelDailyNews.com

Business Travel Show Europe returns in person with new name, venue and features for 2021

Visitor registration is now open for Business Travel Show Europe as it announces its return to reunite the European business travel community post-Covid. Taking place from 30 September – 1 October 2021, this year’s event will run in person at ExCeL London with supplementary online content, including educational sessions and buyer/exhibitor networking.
TravelTravelPulse

Europe's Reopening: Here's Where Travel Advisors Are Sending Clients

As European countries reopen their borders, travelers are eager to begin exploring the continent again, travel advisors said. “I spend half my time advising our guests that we feel that they are planning too much travel and we want them to tone down their spending a bit,” said Richard Turen, managing director of Churchill & Turen.
TravelUnion Leader

Americans can pack bags for Europe as EU lifts travel curbs

The European Union lifted travel restrictions for U.S. residents, in the latest step toward a return to normal flying despite concerns over the spread of potentially dangerous coronavirus variants. Albania, Hong Kong, Lebanon, Macau, North Macedonia, Serbia and Taiwan were also added to a so-called “white list” of countries from...
TravelTelegraph

Can I visit Europe? The latest travel advice for summer holidays

The European Union have agreed to ease Covid-19 travel restrictions on non-EU visitors ahead of the summer tourist season. Quarantine-free travel will be possible for vaccinated tourists and visitors from countries deemed safe on the EU's 'white list,' with a 'vaccine passport' system likely to be used across the bloc.
POTUSWashington Post

The ban on travel from Europe once made sense. Now it’s only causing hardship.

As an expert on transatlantic relations, I watched closely as President Biden took his first official trip overseas, to Europe — a visit packed with summits and photo-ops under the sunrays of a beautiful spring. Mending relations with Europe after four years of tensions, Biden gave life to his slogan that “America is back,” engaging allies on a long list of exciting new initiatives.
TravelThrive Global

Renaissance Travel—Who’s Traveling Now and Why

Covid changed the world in many ways. Among the changes was one so fundamental to many of us as to seem a given—our freedom to move around as we like. Travel, as we have known it for the past decades, was suddenly dead, just as now it suddenly seems alive to some of us who live in countries lucky enough to be re-emerging from the pandemic. But after traveling for the past nine months—and for the past 25 years as a journalist and travel entrepreneur—and speaking daily to those planning travel, what I am seeing is not exactly a rebound, as some are saying. Neither are we entering the age of “revenge travel”, nor a semi-repeat of the Roaring Twenties, as others have declared. I believe that we are seeing a new phenomenon emerging that I call Renaissance Travel.
TravelNPR

With A New Digital Certificate, People Can Travel Within Europe Without Quarantining

Beginning Thursday, most people traveling between European countries can skip COVID-19 testing and quarantine if they've obtained the new EU digital travel certificate. Beginning today, most people traveling between European countries can skip COVID testing in quarantine if they have the new EU COVID digital certificate. That's an official document that says the holder has been fully vaccinated. Implementing a uniform travel scheme across more than two dozen nations is not simple, as Esme Nicholson reports from Berlin.
Travelphocuswire.com

The new rules for acquisition, experience and loyalty in travel

For travel marketers, the next few months in 2021 are a make-or-break moment. As brands navigate which consumers are likely to book a quick overnight over versus who’s itching to jump on a plane to cross the country, or even overseas, it will be critical to target messaging based on travel readiness.
Travelmarketpulse.com

Europe weighed down by Covid jitters and tightening travel restrictions

After a cautious session in Asia, European stocks are edging lower on inflation concerns and as Covid jitters return, threatening to derail the tourist season. Stocks across Asia kicked off trading for the week on the back foot amid a spike in Covid cases across the region. In Australia, rising Covid cases of the highly transmissible Delta variant have sent Sydney back into lockdown. Meanwhile, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand have also seen pandemic restrictions tighten again, which dragged on sentiment in the session.
LifestyleThe Guardian

Europe’s first kosher ecohotel opens in Kent

Environmental awareness and Jewish traditions are the focus of Sadeh Farmhouse, a family-friendly retreat near Orpington. It seems an unlikely place to find in Kent’s greenbelt, but Europe’s first kosher ecohotel is putting itself on the map with a mix of kibbutz-like vibe, Jewish values and environmental evangelism. Sadeh Farmhouse...
LifestyleWashington Post

What to know as Europe reopens to U.S. travelers

Europe is gradually reopening to U.S. travelers who wish to visit for recreational purposes, as long as they have proof of a vaccine or a negative coronavirus test result, or both. The long-awaited return is being celebrated on both sides of the Atlantic. However, with rules changing so frequently, travelers need to be prepared from the first step (choosing a destination) to the last (returning to the United States). Here is what you need to know if you are considering a trip to Europe this summer.
Lifestylematadornetwork.com

This year, skip the crowds and plan your trips around second cities

“I just returned from Hamburg” doesn’t have quite the same ring to it as, “I just returned from Berlin.” Yet travel isn’t about what sounds best, it’s about having the most impactful and memorable experience. Conventional wisdom might suggest that the best experiences are found in the cities that live...
TravelNews Channel Nebraska

An American in Greece: Travel to Europe is no easy feat this summer

What awaits American visitors to Europe this summer is a byzantine and constantly-changing array of Covid-related restrictions and registration requirements. It's sort of like shifting mask mandates in the US, just with lots of paperwork and foreign languages thrown in. This is what I discovered on my Kafkaesque odyssey to Greece in June as an eager but under-prepared American.
Travelalbuquerqueexpress.com

The most EXOTIC and expensive cruise vacations in Russia

Seeing the volcanoes of Kamchatka, undergoing a polar explorer initiation and visiting the far end of Eurasia - these and many other experiences await you aboard these unbelievable Russian cruise journeys. Water cruises are one of the most comfortable ways to reach the most secluded islands of Russia's Far East...