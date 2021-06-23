A First Person Experience of Travel in Europe Now

Covid changed the world in many ways. Among the changes was one so fundamental to many of us as to seem a given—our freedom to move around as we like. Travel, as we have known it for the past decades, was suddenly dead, just as now it suddenly seems alive to some of us who live in countries lucky enough to be re-emerging from the pandemic. But after traveling for the past nine months—and for the past 25 years as a journalist and travel entrepreneur—and speaking daily to those planning travel, what I am seeing is not exactly a rebound, as some are saying. Neither are we entering the age of “revenge travel”, nor a semi-repeat of the Roaring Twenties, as others have declared. I believe that we are seeing a new phenomenon emerging that I call Renaissance Travel.