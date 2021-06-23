Cancel
Myst VR remake launching summer 2021

By Julian Horsey
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 12 days ago
Cyan Worlds the development team responsible for creating the virtual reality version of Myst, has this week confirmed that the Myst VR remake will be launching on PC during the summer months of 2021. Myst VR has already available to play on the Oculus Quest after launching late last year. “Explore the surrealistic Ages of Myst in a new dimension! Journey to the Ages, unravel the puzzles, and become part of the epic story.” A Myst VR Steam page has been created in preparation for its launch on Steam VR and is available via the link below.

GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

