Missing Pickens man

An 81-year old man is missing in Pickens. His family is concerned because he’s been diagnosed with dementia and is an insulin-dependent diabetic. Pickens County Sheriff’s Office during the night began actively searching for Merrill Arlin Owens, missing from the vicinity of Williams Drive and Gravely Road in Pickens. Owens was last seen walking on Gravely Road around 3:30 yesterday afternoon. He was wearing a corduroy jacket, blue jeans, and a brown shirt with a flower pattern. Owens is described as 5’6”, roughly 145 pounds, grey hair, blue eyes. If anyone has seen Merrill Arlin Owens or knows his whereabouts, contact Pickens County Sheriff’s Office at 864/898-5500.