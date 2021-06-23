This Startup Is Using The World’s Biggest Agwaste Product To Filter Water – Its Long Game Is To Transform Global Water Management
Rice hulls are the biggest agwaste product in the world–they’re also the hope for the future of sustainable water management. Today, most rice hulls are burnt worldwide–218 billion pounds a year–but cleantech startup Glanris has developed a process to turn rice hulls into water filtration media–a cleantech solution that has the potential to transform both the rice and the water management industry.www.forbes.com