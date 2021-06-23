Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

This Startup Is Using The World’s Biggest Agwaste Product To Filter Water – Its Long Game Is To Transform Global Water Management

By Marianne Lehnis
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rice hulls are the biggest agwaste product in the world–they’re also the hope for the future of sustainable water management. Today, most rice hulls are burnt worldwide–218 billion pounds a year–but cleantech startup Glanris has developed a process to turn rice hulls into water filtration media–a cleantech solution that has the potential to transform both the rice and the water management industry.

www.forbes.com
Community Policy
Forbes

Forbes

232K+
Followers
57K+
Post
166M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Filters#Water Management#Water Scarcity#Water Shortages#Eagle#Cfo#Brita
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Society
News Break
Industry
News Break
Environment
Country
Netherlands
Related
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Palm Oil Derivatives Market to See Booming Growth | Croda, Kubota, Felda, Evonik

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Palm Oil Derivatives Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Palm Oil Derivatives Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Palm Oil Derivatives market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Palm Oil Derivatives Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Smart Water Management Market Technology, Product Scope, Demand, Business Scenario, Trends, Share, Applications, Types and Forecasts 2020 - 2027

Rising demand for safe water, increasing global population, and ageing water management infrastructure are key factors driving global smart water management market growth. The global smart water management market size is expected to reach USD 18.90 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing initiatives to deploy sustainable water management solutions due to rising demand for fresh and safe water for consumption and other household and commercial purposes. Decrease the availability of affordable, safe, and clean water and more efficient sewerage treatment and processing services is driving rising utilization of smart water management solutions in various developing countries. Increasing deployment of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies to monitor environment, water resources, and infrastructure is boosting growth of the smart water management market and demand for associated solutions.
EnvironmentGreensburg Daily News

‘Plugging in’ to produce environmentally friendly bioplastics

Bioplastics — biodegradable plastics made from biological substances rather than petroleum — can be created in a more economical and environmentally friendly way from the byproducts of corn stubble, grasses and mesquite agricultural production, according to a new study by a Texas A&M AgriLife Research scientist. This new approach involves...
EnvironmentCleanTechnica

Decarbonizing Our Supply Chains

Originally published on The Beam. Mitigating the environmental footprint of global production and decarbonizing supply chains is critical for environmental preservation and social stability. Through the case study of Indian cotton, how will the emission reduction imperative, in turn, protect workers from changing climate?. Outsourcing value chain activity has increased...
Food & DrinksGreenwichTime

How This Food Industry Innovator Used His Experience Working for the World's Biggest Brands to Transform Chipotle In Just 3 Years

Since food industry innovator and leader Brian Niccol joined Chipotle Mexican Grill (Nasdaq: CMG) as its CEO in 2018, the company has been virtually unstoppable. Within two years of his tenure, nearly all 2,500 Chipotle locations had been retrofitted for the future with digital ordering capabilities, and the business had rolled out approximately 100 “Chipotlanes,” giving customers the ability to digitally order ahead and pick up their food via drive-thru lines. This was well before other chains funded the infrastructure to prepare for the massive shift to off-premise dining due to the pandemic. This is exactly the kind of forward-thinking any organization wants to have under a new CEO, so I was thrilled to talk to Niccol for the latest episode of Comparably and Entrepreneur’s Leadership Lessons series.
Businessfinehomesandliving.com

Services Provided By A Reputed Water Filter Company

When you’re in Perth and decide to buy a water filter, the first thing you will search for is a reliable company. A good company will ensure that you first understand what kind of water filter will be essential. Water2Water water filters are among the top-rated ones, and the company is based in Perth but provides installation and services all over Western Australia. You can rely on good water filters to purify water so that your body doesn’t take the headache. To make this experience a good one, let us read about the services provided you will get from a reputed company:
AgriculturePosted by
TheStreet

Global Solar Water Pump Market Report 2021-2026: Marketing Strategies, Mergers, Acquisitions, Product Launches, And Geographical Expansion

DUBLIN, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Solar Water Pump Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global solar water pump market is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period (2021-2027). Solar water pumps are gaining prominence as they run...
Industrybestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Storm Water Cleaning Services Market 2021 Production, Opportunities And Forecast 2031

Global Storm Water Cleaning Services Market research and analysis report 2021 focus on rising market drift to assist businesses to find market opportunities and develop effective ways to optimize their market positions. The report contains complete coverage, intensive analysis, and actionable Global Storm Water Cleaning Services market insights to spot opportunities in existing and potential markets. Storm Water Cleaning Services Report can be used by both established as well as new entrants to live competitive positions in dynamic market situations.
Electronicsmanisteenews.com

Take a sip of this Prime Day deal on LifeStraw portable water filters

This two-pack of LifeStraw water filters are great for hikers who plan to spend a lot of time in the back country this summer – after all, the last thing you want to do is get stuck in a thirsty situation if you run out of water or it spills. Right now, it’s on sale for 50% off – just $19.98 – for Amazon’s Prime Day sale, which ends today, June 22.
Industrybestnewsmonitoring.com

Whole House Water Filter Market Production, Sales And Consumption Status And Prospects Professional Industry Research Report 2021-2030

Global Whole House Water Filter Market Research report contains graphical details (data tables, charts, and graphs) for Projected and forecast years to understand Market analysis. Global Whole House Water Filter industry report provides exact information about market trends, business swap, and consumer behavior, etc. Being a confirm and a good source of data, this market research report offers a detailed view of the existing market trends, emerging products, situations, and opportunities that drives the business on the right route of success. The Global Whole House Water Filter Market report has been using tools like SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis methods.
EnvironmentPosted by
TheStreet

CP Foods Committed To Fight Deforestation Across Supply Chain

BANGKOK, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL (CP Foods) vows to protect, restore and preserve biodiversity as well as combat deforestation across its supply chain through collaboration with suppliers in sourcing materials from sustainable sources and its mission towards the "low-carbon organization" and decarbonization for food security and good health of global consumers.
AgriculturePhys.org

Global BECCS potential is largely constrained by sustainable irrigation

A new collaborative study led by researchers from the National Institute for Environmental Studies, Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, Ritsumeikan University, and Kyoto University found that although unlimited irrigation could increase global BECCS potential (via the increase of bioenergy production) by 60-71% by the end of this century, sustainably constrained irrigation would increase it by only 5-6%. The study has been published in Nature Sustainability on July 5.
Boats & WatercraftsInhabitat.com

This luxury yacht runs on 100% renewable energy

For those who enjoy yachting, there’s nothing better than long stretches of propulsion across the water while you take in the sea and scenery. Except perhaps if you get to experience the newest Sunreef 80 Eco, an electric luxury ride that’s silent and sustainable. Sunreef Yachts developed a thin, highly...